Swinub Incense Day Kicks off Pokémon GO's December Events

It's official. The first event of the new Pokémon GO season, the Season of Heritage, is set for this coming Sunday. Swinub Incense Day will see rotating hours of Ice-type and Ground-type Pokémon responding to Incense. Let's get into the details.

The following was announced over at the official Pokémon GO blog:

Professor Willow has just discovered some mysterious ruins—and within them sits a most mysterious door. Its exceptional locking mechanisms suggest that an incredible power may be sealed within… After intense scrutiny, Blanche has determined that the door's first mechanism requires a vast amount of Stardust to unlock, as well as the help of both Ice-type and Ground-type Pokémon. Help Professor Willow and Blanche by catching Pokémon such as Swinub!

Here are the full details of this one-day event in Pokémon GO:

Date & Time: Sunday, December 5th, 2021, from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM local time.

Sunday, December 5th, 2021, from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM local time. Feature: Swinub, of course, though there will be more Pokémon! Now, it isn't said explicitly that Swinub will have an increased Shiny rate for the event, but that is indeed something we have seen with Incense Day features in the past.

Swinub, of course, though there will be more Pokémon! Now, it isn't said explicitly that Swinub will have an increased Shiny rate for the event, but that is indeed something we have seen with Incense Day features in the past. Incense Spawns : Ice-type Pokémon will be attracted to Incense from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM, 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, and 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM. This includes: Seel Jynx Sneasel Snorunt Snover Vanillite Galarian Darumaka Ground-type Pokémon will be attracted to Incense from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM, 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM, and 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM. This includes: Onix Cubone Rhyhorn Whooper Phanpy Barboach Larvitar

:

Just two days after this, Pokémon GO will kick off the Dragonspiral Descent Event, which focuses on the Unova Dragons. Full details of the event have yet to be announced. As far as Ice-type Pokémon, I wouldn't stress too much if you don't hit your goals during Swinub Incense Day. It is likely that all of these species and more will be featured heavily during the upcoming two-part Holiday 2021 event happening later this month.