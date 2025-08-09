Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Knight Fever Games, Ludogram, Tabletop Game Shop Simulator

Tabletop Game Shop Simulator Launches a Free Demo

Tabletop Game Shop Simulator has a free demo available, letting you try your hand at opening your own shop in a limited capacity

Design shop layouts, set prices, hire staff, and build a thriving community of tabletop enthusiasts.

Collect, assemble, and paint miniatures to boost shop reputation or add to your personal collection.

Host tournaments and game nights, expand your shop, and compete to become the town's top store.

Indie game developer and publisher Knight Fever Games, along with developer Ludogram, have released a new free demo for Tabletop Game Shop Simulator this week. The demo will provide players with a few hours of content, as you get to try your hand at running your own local games shop and helping people find what they need while also geeking out with them. Enjoy the latest trailer here as the demo is available right now on Steam, totally free.

Tabletop Game Shop Simulator

Manage a budding tabletop store from the ground up. Design the store's layout, set reasonable prices (resellers beware!), and create a welcoming atmosphere to attract a loyal customer base. Hire fellow board game aficionados as staff, complete transactions, and handle restocks as inventory flies off the shelf. Ensure the shop stays afloat by effectively managing finances and navigating the ever-murky waters of supply and demand.

Place the owner's tabletop prowess on full display and collect prized miniatures. Open mystery packs to secure rare parts, then assemble and paint them to increase their value. Choose to sell figures for profit or add them to a growing collection. Master painting skills to create one-of-a-kind figures to impress customers and raise the store's reputation. Become a staple of the board gaming community and expand the store over time. Host epic game nights and compete against customers, celebrate with exclusive product launches, and attract high-profile customers. As it reaches closing time, strive for success and bigger opportunities on a quest to become the largest tabletop shop in town.

Organize tournaments and one-on-one battles against customers, proving your skills with your own miniature collection on the line. Use your best miniatures and strategies to dominate the battlefield, earning rewards and boosting your shop's prestige. Use climbing profits to host bigger events, acquire more product licences, and attract high-profile customers. Host special game nights, launch exclusive figure collections, and turn your store into the heart of the tabletop gaming community!

