Taito & Funimation Are Giving Away A Puzzle Bobble 3D PS5

The folks at Taito and Survious are celebrating the release of Puzzle Bobble 3D: Vacation Odyssey by giving away a PS5 with Funimation. As you can see from the image below, they are giving away a PS5 customized with artwork from the game, including a Dualsense controller. If you're looking to get in on the action, all you need to do is head to this link to enter, as you have twelve days left as of the time we're posting this. The giveaway is to celebrate both the new game being released as well as Bubble Bobble's 35th Anniversary, so it's a fun time for everyone. Best of luck to all of you!

Adding further value, Puzzle Bobble 3D: Vacation Odyssey is Survios' first true Cross-Reality title, allowing players to experience the game on PS4, PS5, or PS VR. The game can be fully experienced with or without a headset, and seamlessly swapped in-game for players who want to approach puzzles from a different perspective. Finally, the online 1v1 Duel Mode supports matches across the three different ways to play. For the first time in Puzzle Bobble history, bubble puzzles take stunning three-dimensional forms to create brain-teasing challenges which will test the most die-hard veterans and newcomers to the franchise alike. Puzzles no longer lay on a flat plane, but take the form of three-dimensional clusters that spin and rotate with realistic physics when bubbles collide!

100 New, 3D Puzzles: For the first time in Puzzle Bobble history, spin, color-match and solve 3D bubble configurations with added depth and physics.

A Classic Remade for Cross-Reality Play: Fully playable on PS4, PS5 or in PS VR – swap seamlessly in and out of a headset on the PS4 version.

Optional PS VR Support: Virtual reality transforms players into a bubble-popping dragon to tackle puzzles in a new first-person perspective, with physicalized interactions when paired with PlayStation Move controllers.

3 Distinct Puzzle Modes: Master 100 progressively difficult puzzles in Story Mode, kick back and pop endless puzzles in Infinite Mode, or hop into online 1v1 Duel Mode, which supports matches across PS5, PS4 and PS VR.

Easy to Pick-Up-&-Play; Challenging to Master: Simple controls and intuitive game mechanics introduces puzzle popping in a fun, non-intimidating way.

Color Blindness Accessibility Options: 3 distinct Color Blindness Accessibility options make it possible for players who have R/G, B/Y or UNI to play.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Puzzle Bobble 3D: Vacation Odyssey – Official Gameplay Trailer (https://youtu.be/KuhpMoFNZx4)