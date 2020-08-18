Take-Two Interactive Has Registered Grand Theft Auto Vice City Online

It appears that Take-Two Interactive and Rockstar Games are preparing for the next Grand Theft Auto game in advance. We've known for a long time now that the company is pretty much working on Grand Theft Auto VI, but we're probably not going to be seeing it for a few more years after everything the company poure3d into GTAV as well as everything they had been doing with Red Dead Redemption 2. You can't be working on two different projects simultaneously and expect to crank out another sequel in under five years at the same time. But it looks like both the developer and publishers are laying the groundwork for what's to come, and it seems GTA6 will be revisiting some old territory. According to a Reddit user who did a little sleuthing, it appears Take-Two has already registered a domain name way in advance that matches nothing else they have out right now called GTAViceCityOnline.com, as well as GTAVI.com.

It honestly wouldn't surprise us to see the company register a bunch of domain names to keep things under their control. But since this one is so specific, it's kind of hard to ignore the fact that GTA6 is most likely headed back to Vice City. This wouldn't necessarily be a bad thing, as the current incarnation of the game has become so ingrained in people's minds as their own version of Los Angeles, it wouldn't hurt to take things back down to their fictional version of Miami. It would both give the game a breath of fresh air and give fans a callback to the original 2002 title. We'll see if this prompts the company to reveal anything ahead of time, but most likely, don't expect to hear anything serious until late 2021 at the earliest.