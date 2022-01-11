Tales From The Loop – The Board Game Will Release In Early February

Free League Publishing announced this morning that they'll be releasing Tales From The Loop – The Board Game in early February. Based on a combination of the original art book as well as the Amazon television series, you and a group of friends will play cooperatively to investigate the mysteries originating from "the Loop", which is a massive underground science facility with a ton of oddities around it. Playing as one of several teens with different skills and roles, you'll investigate the odd issues that seem to be coming from the plant, as you start every day at school discussing it and then make your way there when class ends to explore and investigate between homework and dinner. Here's the official description from the team.

The landscape was full of machines and scrap metal connected to the facility in one way or another. Always present on the horizon were the colossal cooling towers of the Bona Reactor, with their green obstruction lights. If you put your ear to the ground, you could hear the heartbeat of the Loop – the purring of the Gravitron, the central piece of engineering magic that was the focus of the Loop's experiments. In the Tales From The Loop – The Board Game, you take the roles of local kids and play cooperatively to investigate whatever phenomena that threaten the islands (or perhaps just the local video store), and hopefully stop them. Each day starts at school, but as soon as the bell rings you can use whatever time you have before dinner and homework to go exploring! Player actions are integrated, meaning there's no downtime as you wait for others taking their turn. It also makes cooperating with your fellow players dynamic as you can react to things that happen in a turn and don't have to plan it all out from the start.

If you're into Stranger Things or the franchise it's based on, this will be right up your alley when it comes to the investigation of the weird and paranormal. They haven't put an official price on the game yet, but it's set to come out on February 8th, 2022.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Tales From the Loop – The Board Game Trailer (https://youtu.be/23NXBPARVQ0)