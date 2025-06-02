Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Tamagotchi, Tamagotchi Plaza

Tamagotchi Plaza Releases New Gameplay Trailer For Nintendo Switch

Bandai Namco gave players a better look at Tamagotchi Plaza today, as we got to see a new gameplay trailer showing off the Switch version

Run 12 unique shops in Tamahiko Town, serving and interacting with various Tamagotchi citizens.

Grow your shop's reputation, unlock new customers, and solve Tamagotchi residents' daily problems.

Offline two-player mode lets friends or family collaborate or compete in shop-based mini-games.

Bandai Namco has a new trailer out this week for Tamagotchi Plaza, as they provided players a better look at the gameplay on Nintendo Switch. The trailer gives a basic rundown of how you'll live and work in the town, while interacting with other Tanamotchi citizens, exploring the town, and doing all kinds of favors for the people who live here. Enjoy the trailer as the game will arrive on June 27 for both the original Switch and the Switch 2.

Tamagotchi Plaza

The latest and completely new title in the Tamagotchi Connection: Corner Shop series is coming to Nintendo Switch! Tamagotchi Plaza is set in Tamahiko Town on Tamagotchi Planet. Treat cavities at the Dentist. Make the perfect pair of glasses at the Eyewear Shop. Create table settings of sweets and drinks to fulfill customer orders at the Afternoon Tea Shop. Help serve Tamagotchi at 12 unique shops and grow your shops' reputations, enticing new Tamagotchi to visit your shops!

There is the Dentist where cavities are treated, the Eyewear Shop that makes the perfect pair of glasses, the Afternoon Tea Shop that creates table settings to suit customer's needs, along with many other charming shops to choose from. As the reputation of these shops improves, they will grow, and so will the variety of orders. Enhance the reputation of each shop by taking orders and interacting with special Tamagotchi visitors. With even more new Tamagotchi stopping by, you'll have the chance to help solve their problems. Together, we can make the town vibrant and full of life!

For the first time in the series, an offline two-player mode is now available! Collaborate or compete with each other while completing enjoyable tasks with your family and friends. The town is filled with unique Tamagotchi who enjoy their time freely. Sometimes, you may be asked to listen to their problems or help them find what they are looking for. You can also enjoy interacting with these adorable Tamagotchi!

