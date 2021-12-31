Tasks For 2022 New Year's Event Timed Research In Pokémon GO

Two new Timed Research questlines are going live in Pokémon GO. First, the 2022 New Year's Event Timed Research will offer trainers a chance to catch Costumed Pokémon. Then, a Mega Steelix Energy Timed Research set to go live in January 2022 will make up for a glitch that prevents Niantic from delivering the promised Mega Steelix Energy meant to be in the Research Breakthrough box in Pokémon GO. Let's get into the details.

Here are the complete tasks and rewards for the 2022 New Year's Event in Pokémon GO:

Page One of Four

Catch 10 Pokémon: 10 Poké Balls

Walk 1 KM: 250 Stardust

Make 5 Curveball Throws: 5 Razz Berries

REWARDS: 2022 XP, New Year's Hoothoot, 500 Stardust

Page Two of Four

Catch 7 different species of Pokémon: 10 Great Balls

Hatch an Egg: 1000 Stardust

Evolve 3 Pokémon: 5 Nanab Berries

REWARDS: 2022 XP, New Year's Pikachu, 500 Stardust

Page Three of Four

Power up Pokémon 5 times: 5 Pinap Berries

Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokémon: 500 XP

Earn 5 hearts with your Buddy: Party Hat Wurmple

REWARDS: 2022 XP, 1 Poffin, 500 Stardust

Page Four of Four

Make 5 Great Throws: 10 Ultra Balls

Earn a Candy walking with your Buddy: Party Hat Wobbuffet

Send 5 Gifts to Friends: 1 King's Rock

REWARDS: 2022 XP, 2020 Glasses Slowpoke, 500 Stardust

In addition to this questline, Pokémon GO will also debut a Mega Steelix Energy Timed Research. Due to a glitch, the promised Mega Steelix Energy meant to be offered in the weekly Research Breakthrough box is unable to be delivered in that manner. Instead, trainers can now access it through the following Timed Research in Pokémon GO starting on January 1st.

Page One of Four

Catch 7 Pokémon: 25 Mega Steelix Energy

Rewards: 25 Mega Steelix Energy

Page Two of Four

Catch 7 Pokémon: 25 Mega Steelix Energy

Rewards: 25 Mega Steelix Energy

Page Three of Four

Catch 7 Pokémon: 25 Mega Steelix Energy

Rewards: 25 Mega Steelix Energy

Page Four of Four

Catch 7 Pokémon: 25 Mega Steelix Energy

Rewards: 25 Mega Steelix Energy