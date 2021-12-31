Tasks For 2022 New Year's Event Timed Research In Pokémon GO
Two new Timed Research questlines are going live in Pokémon GO. First, the 2022 New Year's Event Timed Research will offer trainers a chance to catch Costumed Pokémon. Then, a Mega Steelix Energy Timed Research set to go live in January 2022 will make up for a glitch that prevents Niantic from delivering the promised Mega Steelix Energy meant to be in the Research Breakthrough box in Pokémon GO. Let's get into the details.
Here are the complete tasks and rewards for the 2022 New Year's Event in Pokémon GO:
Page One of Four
- Catch 10 Pokémon: 10 Poké Balls
- Walk 1 KM: 250 Stardust
- Make 5 Curveball Throws: 5 Razz Berries
- REWARDS: 2022 XP, New Year's Hoothoot, 500 Stardust
Page Two of Four
- Catch 7 different species of Pokémon: 10 Great Balls
- Hatch an Egg: 1000 Stardust
- Evolve 3 Pokémon: 5 Nanab Berries
- REWARDS: 2022 XP, New Year's Pikachu, 500 Stardust
Page Three of Four
- Power up Pokémon 5 times: 5 Pinap Berries
- Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokémon: 500 XP
- Earn 5 hearts with your Buddy: Party Hat Wurmple
- REWARDS: 2022 XP, 1 Poffin, 500 Stardust
Page Four of Four
- Make 5 Great Throws: 10 Ultra Balls
- Earn a Candy walking with your Buddy: Party Hat Wobbuffet
- Send 5 Gifts to Friends: 1 King's Rock
- REWARDS: 2022 XP, 2020 Glasses Slowpoke, 500 Stardust
In addition to this questline, Pokémon GO will also debut a Mega Steelix Energy Timed Research. Due to a glitch, the promised Mega Steelix Energy meant to be offered in the weekly Research Breakthrough box is unable to be delivered in that manner. Instead, trainers can now access it through the following Timed Research in Pokémon GO starting on January 1st.
Page One of Four
- Catch 7 Pokémon: 25 Mega Steelix Energy
- Rewards: 25 Mega Steelix Energy
Page Two of Four
- Catch 7 Pokémon: 25 Mega Steelix Energy
- Rewards: 25 Mega Steelix Energy
Page Three of Four
- Catch 7 Pokémon: 25 Mega Steelix Energy
- Rewards: 25 Mega Steelix Energy
Page Four of Four
- Catch 7 Pokémon: 25 Mega Steelix Energy
- Rewards: 25 Mega Steelix Energy