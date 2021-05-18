Tasks For Creature Discomforts Part 2 In Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

The Creature Discomforts Brilliant Event Part 2 is now live in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. Along with an influx of baby magical creatures and the introduction of a new spell with the iconic Wingardium Leviosa, the event has also introduced a Special Assignment and Bonus Assignment. Let's get into everything it offers.

Here are the full tasks and rewards for the Creature Discomforts Brilliant Event Part 2 Special Assignment in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite:

Page One of Four

Collect 3 Ingredients: 2 Re'em Blood

Brew 3 Potions: 2 Granian Hair

Return 12 Brilliant Baby Troll: 1 Wit-Sharpening Potion

REWARDS: 500 XP, 50 Brilliant Family XP, 2 Defense Against the Dark Arts books, 10 Spell Energy

Page Two of Four

Defeat 1 Adult Thestral: 4 Runespoor Eggs

Use 5 Masternotes: 1 Exstimulo Potion

Collect 6 Brilliant Runestones: 6 Snowdrop

REWARDS: 750 XP, 75 Brilliant Family XP, 3 Defense Against the Dark Arts books, 10 Spell Energy

Page Three of Four

Return 12 Brilliant Chinese Fireball: 1 Strong Exstimulo Potion

Do 8 Great Wingardium Leviosa: 3 Leaping Toadstool

Defeat 15 Foes in Challenges: 1 Silver Key

REWARDS: 1250 XP, 75 Brilliant Family XP, 5 Defense Against the Dark Arts books, 10 Spell Energy

Page Four of Four

Return 3 Adult Thestral: 1 Spell Book

Earn 7,500 Wizarding XP from Challenges: 1 Spell Book

Collect 15 Mysterious Notes: 1 Spell Book

REWARDS: 1 Brilliant Satchel of Fire Crab Shell Jewels, 50 Coins,5 Defense Against the Dark Arts books, 5 Restricted Section books, 30 Spell Energy

When this Special Assignment is completed, a Bonus Assignment will be unlocked in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. Here are the full tasks and rewards, so get prepared… because there's another "Highest Unlocked Chamber" task, and those can get fairly intense.

Bonus Assignment

Cast 3 Masterful Wingardium Leviosa: 1 Baruffio's Brain Elixir

Win in Your Highest Unlocked Chamber: 1 Silver Key

Earn 12,500 Wizarding XP: 1 Spell Book

Use 10 Exstimulo Potions: 10 Spell Energy

Return 45 Brilliant Foundabls: 1 Potent Exstimulo Potion

REWARDS: 1 Wizarding Achievement, 2000 XP, 100 Brilliant Family XP, 5 Restricted Section books, 20 Spell Energy, 5 Brilliant Baby Graphorn

Best of luck, fellow witches and wizards!