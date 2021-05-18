Tasks For Creature Discomforts Part 2 In Harry Potter: Wizards Unite
The Creature Discomforts Brilliant Event Part 2 is now live in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. Along with an influx of baby magical creatures and the introduction of a new spell with the iconic Wingardium Leviosa, the event has also introduced a Special Assignment and Bonus Assignment. Let's get into everything it offers.
Here are the full tasks and rewards for the Creature Discomforts Brilliant Event Part 2 Special Assignment in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite:
Page One of Four
- Collect 3 Ingredients: 2 Re'em Blood
- Brew 3 Potions: 2 Granian Hair
- Return 12 Brilliant Baby Troll: 1 Wit-Sharpening Potion
- REWARDS: 500 XP, 50 Brilliant Family XP, 2 Defense Against the Dark Arts books, 10 Spell Energy
Page Two of Four
- Defeat 1 Adult Thestral: 4 Runespoor Eggs
- Use 5 Masternotes: 1 Exstimulo Potion
- Collect 6 Brilliant Runestones: 6 Snowdrop
- REWARDS: 750 XP, 75 Brilliant Family XP, 3 Defense Against the Dark Arts books, 10 Spell Energy
Page Three of Four
- Return 12 Brilliant Chinese Fireball: 1 Strong Exstimulo Potion
- Do 8 Great Wingardium Leviosa: 3 Leaping Toadstool
- Defeat 15 Foes in Challenges: 1 Silver Key
- REWARDS: 1250 XP, 75 Brilliant Family XP, 5 Defense Against the Dark Arts books, 10 Spell Energy
Page Four of Four
- Return 3 Adult Thestral: 1 Spell Book
- Earn 7,500 Wizarding XP from Challenges: 1 Spell Book
- Collect 15 Mysterious Notes: 1 Spell Book
- REWARDS: 1 Brilliant Satchel of Fire Crab Shell Jewels, 50 Coins,5 Defense Against the Dark Arts books, 5 Restricted Section books, 30 Spell Energy
When this Special Assignment is completed, a Bonus Assignment will be unlocked in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. Here are the full tasks and rewards, so get prepared… because there's another "Highest Unlocked Chamber" task, and those can get fairly intense.
Bonus Assignment
- Cast 3 Masterful Wingardium Leviosa: 1 Baruffio's Brain Elixir
- Win in Your Highest Unlocked Chamber: 1 Silver Key
- Earn 12,500 Wizarding XP: 1 Spell Book
- Use 10 Exstimulo Potions: 10 Spell Energy
- Return 45 Brilliant Foundabls: 1 Potent Exstimulo Potion
- REWARDS: 1 Wizarding Achievement, 2000 XP, 100 Brilliant Family XP, 5 Restricted Section books, 20 Spell Energy, 5 Brilliant Baby Graphorn
Best of luck, fellow witches and wizards!