Tasks For Harry Potter: Wizards Unite A Weasley Predicament Part 1

A Weasley Predicament Brilliant Event Part 1 begins in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite tomorrow at 11 AM Pacific. Ahead of this Weasley's Wizarding Wheezes-themed event, we have the full tasks and rewards that will run in the event's special assignment. Prepare for the first Brilliant Event of the month by reading through these and getting your spell ingredients ready.

The full tasks and rewards for the A Weasley Predicament Special Assignment in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite are:

Page One of Four

Collect 2 Ingredients or Portmanteaus: 6 Re'em Blood

Brew 3 Potions: 2 Granian Hair

Return 12 Brilliant Puking Pastilles: 1 Baruffio's Brain Elixir

Rewards: 500 XP, 50 Brilliant Family XP, 2 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 10 Spell Energy

Page Two of Four

Cast 13 Good Ebublio Spells: 4 Leaping Toadstool

Use Master Notes 5 Times: 1 Exstimulo Potion

Return 12 Brilliant Proprietor George Weasley: 6 Snowdrop

Rewards: 750 XP, 75 Brilliant Family XP, 3 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 10 Spell Energy

Page Three of Four

Earn 7000 Wizarding XP from Traces: 1 Strong Exstimulo Potion Collect 5 Brilliant A Weasley Predicament Runestones: 6 Bitterroot Defeat 15 Foes in Wiziarding Challenges: 1 Silver Key Rewards: 1250 XP, 75 Brilliant Family XP, 5 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 10 Spell Energy



Page Four of Four

Cast 13 Great Ebublio Spells: 1 Spell Book

Earn 7500 Wizarding XP from Challenges: 1 Spell Book

Collect 3 Arthur Weasley Fragments using Brilliant A Weasley Predicament Runestones: 1 Spell Book

Rewards: 5 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 5 Restricted Section Books, 50 Coins, 10 Spell Energy, 1 Brilliant Love Potion Stand

Once Harry Potter: Wizards Unite players complete the Special Assignment, a bonus assignment will be unlocked.

Bonus Assignment

Place 5 Images on Brilliant A Weasley Predicament Page: 1 Baruffio's Brain Elixir

Defeat 20 Formidable Foes in Wizarding Challenges: 10 Spell Energy

Earn 12,500 Wizarding XP from Any Source: 1 Spell Book

Win Highest Unlocked Chamber: 1 Silver Key

Cast 20 Great Ebublio Spells: 1 Potent Exstimulo Pottion

Rewards: 2000 XP, 100 Brilliant Family XP, 5 Restricted Section Books, 20 Spell Energy, 5 Peruvian Instant Darkness Powder Display

Best of luck, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite players!