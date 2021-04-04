Tasks For Harry Potter: Wizards Unite A Weasley Predicament Part 1

A Weasley Predicament Brilliant Event Part 1 begins in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite tomorrow at 11 AM Pacific. Ahead of this Weasley's Wizarding Wheezes-themed event, we have the full tasks and rewards that will run in the event's special assignment. Prepare for the first Brilliant Event of the month by reading through these and getting your spell ingredients ready.
The full tasks and rewards for the A Weasley Predicament Special Assignment in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite are:
Page One of Four
- Collect 2 Ingredients or Portmanteaus: 6 Re'em Blood
- Brew 3 Potions: 2 Granian Hair
- Return 12 Brilliant Puking Pastilles: 1 Baruffio's Brain Elixir
- Rewards: 500 XP, 50 Brilliant Family XP, 2 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 10 Spell Energy
Page Two of Four
- Cast 13 Good Ebublio Spells: 4 Leaping Toadstool
- Use Master Notes 5 Times: 1 Exstimulo Potion
- Return 12 Brilliant Proprietor George Weasley: 6 Snowdrop
- Rewards: 750 XP, 75 Brilliant Family XP, 3 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 10 Spell Energy
Page Three of Four
- Earn 7000 Wizarding XP from Traces: 1 Strong Exstimulo Potion
- Collect 5 Brilliant A Weasley Predicament Runestones: 6 Bitterroot
- Defeat 15 Foes in Wiziarding Challenges: 1 Silver Key
- Rewards: 1250 XP, 75 Brilliant Family XP, 5 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 10 Spell Energy
Page Four of Four
- Cast 13 Great Ebublio Spells: 1 Spell Book
- Earn 7500 Wizarding XP from Challenges: 1 Spell Book
- Collect 3 Arthur Weasley Fragments using Brilliant A Weasley Predicament Runestones: 1 Spell Book
- Rewards: 5 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 5 Restricted Section Books, 50 Coins, 10 Spell Energy, 1 Brilliant Love Potion Stand
Once Harry Potter: Wizards Unite players complete the Special Assignment, a bonus assignment will be unlocked.
Bonus Assignment
- Place 5 Images on Brilliant A Weasley Predicament Page: 1 Baruffio's Brain Elixir
- Defeat 20 Formidable Foes in Wizarding Challenges: 10 Spell Energy
- Earn 12,500 Wizarding XP from Any Source: 1 Spell Book
- Win Highest Unlocked Chamber: 1 Silver Key
- Cast 20 Great Ebublio Spells: 1 Potent Exstimulo Pottion
- Rewards: 2000 XP, 100 Brilliant Family XP, 5 Restricted Section Books, 20 Spell Energy, 5 Peruvian Instant Darkness Powder Display
Best of luck, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite players!