Tasks For Luminous Legends X Timed Research In Pokémon GO

The Luminous Legends X event goes live today in Pokémon GO. As Dragon-types and Fairy-types spawn in the wild, the incredible new Legendary Xerneas appears. Also, we have a new Timed Research available that will finally reward us with that Super Rocket Radar we need to take on Giovanni and win an encounter with Shadow Moltres. Let's break down the tasks and rewards of this Timed Research.

The complete Luminous Legends X Timed Research in Pokémon GO includes:

Page One of Seven

Send 5 Gifts to friends: Jigglypuff encounter

Defeat 3 Team GO Rocket Grunts: Bagon encounter

Catch 7 Fairy-type Pokémon: Clefairy encounter

Rewards: 1500 XP, 15 Great Balls

Page Two of Seven

Earn 7 Hearts with your Buddy: 10 Razz Berries

Purify 3 Shadow Pokémon: Dratini encounter

Catch 15 Fairy-type Pokémon: Marill

Rewards: 2000 XP, 1 Rocket Radar

Page Three of Seven

Defeat Team GO Rocket leader Arlo: 5 Hyper Potions

Defeat Team GO Rocket leader Cliff: 3 Revives

Defeat Team GO Rocket leader Sierra: 3 Max Potions

Rewards: 2500 XP, 1 Super Rocket Radar

Page Four of Seven

Find the Team GO Rocket Boss: 2000 XP

Battle the Team GO Rocket Boss: 2000 XP

Defeat the Team GO Rocket Boss: 2000 XP

Rewards: 3000 XP, 1 Incense

Page Five of Seven

Evolve 3 Fairy-type Pokémon: 1 Sinnoh Stone

Use an Incense: Mawile encounter

Catch 20 Fairy-type Pokémon: Spritzee encounter

Rewards: 4000 XP, 10 Pinap Berries

Page Six of Seven

Make 10 Great Throws: Swirlix encounter

Use 15 Berries to help catch Pokémon: Cottonee encounter

Catch 7 different species of Fairy-type Pokémon: Azumarill

Rewards: 6000 XP, 15 Ultra Balls

Page Seven of Seven

Complete 5 Field Research tasks: 25 Poké Balls

Win 1 raid: Gible encounter

Catch 50 Fairy-type Pokémon: Clefable encounter

Rewards: 5000 Stardust, 1 Rainy Lure Module

I have to be honest here… I can barely believe my eyes. We have… an actually amazing Timed Research in Pokémon GO. The encounters are… good. The XP… fair. The tasks… doable but not ridiculously easy. The encounters… actually amazing with species we'd want to catch. I feel like a sea captain's wife who has given up hope, only to see a silhouette approaching through the fog.