Tasks For Luminous Legends X Timed Research In Pokémon GO
The Luminous Legends X event goes live today in Pokémon GO. As Dragon-types and Fairy-types spawn in the wild, the incredible new Legendary Xerneas appears. Also, we have a new Timed Research available that will finally reward us with that Super Rocket Radar we need to take on Giovanni and win an encounter with Shadow Moltres. Let's break down the tasks and rewards of this Timed Research.
The complete Luminous Legends X Timed Research in Pokémon GO includes:
Page One of Seven
- Send 5 Gifts to friends: Jigglypuff encounter
- Defeat 3 Team GO Rocket Grunts: Bagon encounter
- Catch 7 Fairy-type Pokémon: Clefairy encounter
- Rewards: 1500 XP, 15 Great Balls
Page Two of Seven
- Earn 7 Hearts with your Buddy: 10 Razz Berries
- Purify 3 Shadow Pokémon: Dratini encounter
- Catch 15 Fairy-type Pokémon: Marill
- Rewards: 2000 XP, 1 Rocket Radar
Page Three of Seven
- Defeat Team GO Rocket leader Arlo: 5 Hyper Potions
- Defeat Team GO Rocket leader Cliff: 3 Revives
- Defeat Team GO Rocket leader Sierra: 3 Max Potions
- Rewards: 2500 XP, 1 Super Rocket Radar
Page Four of Seven
- Find the Team GO Rocket Boss: 2000 XP
- Battle the Team GO Rocket Boss: 2000 XP
- Defeat the Team GO Rocket Boss: 2000 XP
- Rewards: 3000 XP, 1 Incense
Page Five of Seven
- Evolve 3 Fairy-type Pokémon: 1 Sinnoh Stone
- Use an Incense: Mawile encounter
- Catch 20 Fairy-type Pokémon: Spritzee encounter
- Rewards: 4000 XP, 10 Pinap Berries
Page Six of Seven
- Make 10 Great Throws: Swirlix encounter
- Use 15 Berries to help catch Pokémon: Cottonee encounter
- Catch 7 different species of Fairy-type Pokémon: Azumarill
- Rewards: 6000 XP, 15 Ultra Balls
Page Seven of Seven
- Complete 5 Field Research tasks: 25 Poké Balls
- Win 1 raid: Gible encounter
- Catch 50 Fairy-type Pokémon: Clefable encounter
- Rewards: 5000 Stardust, 1 Rainy Lure Module
I have to be honest here… I can barely believe my eyes. We have… an actually amazing Timed Research in Pokémon GO. The encounters are… good. The XP… fair. The tasks… doable but not ridiculously easy. The encounters… actually amazing with species we'd want to catch. I feel like a sea captain's wife who has given up hope, only to see a silhouette approaching through the fog.