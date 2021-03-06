Tasks & Rewards For Fletchling Community Day In Pokémon GO

The full tasks and rewards for the ticketed Fletchling Community Day Special Research in Pokémon GO are available to read here. If you still haven't made the decision on whether or not you plan on purchasing this ticket, you can now see exactly what you're getting for that dollar. Let's take a look.

The full tasks and rewards for the Bravest Bird Special Research in Pokémon GO are:

Page One of Four

Power up Pokémon 10 times: 10 Poké Balls

Catch 15 Fletchling: Fletchling

Make 5 Nice Throws: 20 Fletchling Candy

REWARDS: 1000 Stardust, Fletchling, 10 Pinap Berries

Page Two of Four

Catch 15 Fletchling: 20 Fletchling Candy

Transfer 10 Pokémon: Fletchinder

Evolve 3 Fletchling: 10 Poké Balls

REWARDS: 1000 XP, Fletchling, 10 Great Balls

Page Three of Four

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws: 20 Fletchling Candy

Evolve 1 Fletchinder: 2 Golden Razz berries

Transfer 10 Pokémon: 5 Great Balls

REWARDS: 2000 XP, 1 Rocket Radar, 10 Ultra Balls

Page Four of Four

[AUTO-CLAIM]: 2 Silver Pinap Berries

[AUTO-CLAIM]: Fletchling

[AUTO-CLAIM]: 3000 XP

REWARDS: 2000 Stardust, 2 Rare Candy, Talonflame

The Bravest Bird Special Research can be purchased in the Pokémon GO shop now. Now that we can confirm the rewards have matched previous months, I can personally say I highly recommend purchasing this ticket. The amount of Stardust and the Rocket Radar alone make this worth the $1 USD.

In addition to this Special Research for those who buy the ticket, the following bonuses will be live in Pokémon GO for Fletchling Community Day:

3x Catch XP. Fletchling will be appearing more frequently in the wild. If you're lucky, you may encounter a Shiny one! Evolve Fletchinder (the evolved form of Fletchling) during the event or up to two hours afterward to get a Talonflame that knows Incinerate. Take a few snapshots during Community Day for a surprise! There'll be a special one-time-purchase Community Day Box available for 1,280 PokéCoins, featuring 50 Ultra Balls, five Lucky Eggs, a Poffin, and an Elite Fast TM.