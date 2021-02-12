Tasks & Rewards For Level 45 Challenge In Pokémon GO

Once trainers hit Level 45 in Pokémon GO, a Special Research questline will be unlocked. This questline, titled "Level 45 Challenge," is separate from the Level Requirements tasks needed to level up. Instead, this is a separate Special Research that trainers have earned. This can be played at your own pace in the longterm and has nothing to do with leveling up. It rewards Stardust, XP, Raid Passes, Rare Candies and Rare Candy XLs, as well as something that will make those who have been struggling with 10KM Strange Eggs very happy: a Sandile encounter.

The full tasks and rewards for the Level 45 Challenge questline in Pokémon GO are:

Page One of Four

Power-up Pokémon 45 times: 4500 Stardust

Make 450 Nice Throws: 3 Star Pieces

Spin 45 PokéStops or Gyms: 4500 XP

Rewards: 4500 Stardust, 4500 XP, Cyrogonal

Page Two of Four

Battle in the GO Battle League 45 times: 4500 Stardust

Earn 45 Candies walking with your Buddy: 3 Rare Candies

Catch 45 different species of Pokémon: 4500 XP

Rewards: 4500 Stardust, 4500 XP, 3 Premium Raid Passes

Page Three of Four

Make 8 Great Throws: 4500 Stardust

Win 45 Raids: 1 Lucky Egg

Defeat a Team GO Rocket Leader 7 times: 4500 XP

Rewards: 4500 Stardust, 4500 XP, and three Super Incubators.

Page Four of Four

AUTO-CLAIM: 4500 Stardust

AUTO-CLAIM: Sandile

AUTO-CLAIM: 45,000 Experience

Rewards: 3 XL Rare Candy XL, Chimeco, Level 45 Challenge Trainer pose

As Pokémon GO trainers level up, they will be given more Special Research questlines much like this one. Levels 48 and 50 will both unlock similar Special Researches. Currently, we know that the Level 48 Special Research awards one of the most coveted and rare Pokémon in the game: Axew. Trainers are still waiting to observe the entirety of the Level 50 Special Research, which we currently know offers an Unown counter and a large amount of Stardust on each page. Stay tuned for breakdowns of these Level Challenges in the near future right here on Bleeding Cool.