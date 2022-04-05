Tasks & Rewards For Silent Schemes Special Research In Pokémon GO

The All-Hands Rocket Retreat event is now live in Pokémon GO. This event brings with it a slate of new Team GO Rocket content including a new Shadow Legendary from Giovanni, two new Shadow Shinies with the Team GO Rocket Leaders, new Shadow Pokémon from Grunts, and a new Special Research titled Silent Schemes. Let's take a look at this Research questline which will reward a Super Rocket Radar so that you can find, battle, and defeat Giovanni, the Team GO Rocket boss.

These are the tasks and rewards for the Silent Schemes Special Research in Pokémon GO:

Silent Schemes Page One of Six

Win a raid: Breloom encounter

Defeat 3 Team GO Rocket Grunts: 3 Hyper Potions

Catch 1 Shadow Pokémon: 1 Revive

REWARDS: 1000 XP, 15 Poké Balls, 3 Rare Candies

Silent Schemes Page Two of Six

Catch 5 Shadow Pokémon: 10 Pinap Berries

Make 3 Nice Curveball Throws in a row: 10 Razz Berries

Defeat 5 Team GO Rocket Grunts: 10 Nanab Berries

REWARDS: 1500 XP, 1000 Stardust, 10 Great Balls

Silent Schemes Page Three of Six

Purify 5 Shadow Pokémon: 1000 XP

Defeat 5 Team GO Rocket Grunts: 1000 XP

Earn 3 Candies walking with your Buddy: 1000 XP

REWARDS: 2000 XP, 15 Great Balls, Rocket Radar

Silent Schemes Page Four of Six

Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Arlo: 1500 XP

Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Cliff: 1500 XP

Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Sierra: 1500 XP

REWARDS: 2500 XP, 5000 Stardust, Super Rocket Radar

Silent Schemes Page Five of Six

Find the Team GO Rocket Boss: 5 Max Potions

Battle the Team GO Rocket Boss: 20 Ultra Balls

Defeat the Team GO Rocket Boss: 5 Max Revives

REWARDS: 3000 XP, Lucky Egg, 2 Golden Razz Berries

Silent Schemes Page Six of Six

[AUTO-CLAIM]: 2500 XP

[AUTO-CLAIM]: 2500 XP

[AUTO-CLAIM]: 2500 XP

REWARDS: Fast TM, Charged TM, 2 Silver Pinaps

Stay tuned for Battle Guides for the Team GO Rocket Leaders and Boss coming to Bleeding Cool this week to help our readers take on the new teams.