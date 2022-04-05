Tasks & Rewards For Silent Schemes Special Research In Pokémon GO
The All-Hands Rocket Retreat event is now live in Pokémon GO. This event brings with it a slate of new Team GO Rocket content including a new Shadow Legendary from Giovanni, two new Shadow Shinies with the Team GO Rocket Leaders, new Shadow Pokémon from Grunts, and a new Special Research titled Silent Schemes. Let's take a look at this Research questline which will reward a Super Rocket Radar so that you can find, battle, and defeat Giovanni, the Team GO Rocket boss.
These are the tasks and rewards for the Silent Schemes Special Research in Pokémon GO:
Silent Schemes Page One of Six
- Win a raid: Breloom encounter
- Defeat 3 Team GO Rocket Grunts: 3 Hyper Potions
- Catch 1 Shadow Pokémon: 1 Revive
- REWARDS: 1000 XP, 15 Poké Balls, 3 Rare Candies
Silent Schemes Page Two of Six
- Catch 5 Shadow Pokémon: 10 Pinap Berries
- Make 3 Nice Curveball Throws in a row: 10 Razz Berries
- Defeat 5 Team GO Rocket Grunts: 10 Nanab Berries
- REWARDS: 1500 XP, 1000 Stardust, 10 Great Balls
Silent Schemes Page Three of Six
- Purify 5 Shadow Pokémon: 1000 XP
- Defeat 5 Team GO Rocket Grunts: 1000 XP
- Earn 3 Candies walking with your Buddy: 1000 XP
- REWARDS: 2000 XP, 15 Great Balls, Rocket Radar
Silent Schemes Page Four of Six
- Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Arlo: 1500 XP
- Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Cliff: 1500 XP
- Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Sierra: 1500 XP
- REWARDS: 2500 XP, 5000 Stardust, Super Rocket Radar
Silent Schemes Page Five of Six
- Find the Team GO Rocket Boss: 5 Max Potions
- Battle the Team GO Rocket Boss: 20 Ultra Balls
- Defeat the Team GO Rocket Boss: 5 Max Revives
- REWARDS: 3000 XP, Lucky Egg, 2 Golden Razz Berries
Silent Schemes Page Six of Six
- [AUTO-CLAIM]: 2500 XP
- [AUTO-CLAIM]: 2500 XP
- [AUTO-CLAIM]: 2500 XP
- REWARDS: Fast TM, Charged TM, 2 Silver Pinaps
Stay tuned for Battle Guides for the Team GO Rocket Leaders and Boss coming to Bleeding Cool this week to help our readers take on the new teams.