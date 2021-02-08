TASOMACHI: Behind The Twilight Will be Released In Spring 2021

Playism and developer Orbital Express revealed that TASOMACHI: Behind The Twilight will be coming to Steam sometime this Spring. This game has kind of been in the wings for a minute now as the team put together what they call an "Oriental fantasy" game that plays like a 3D action-adventure title. You play as a young girl named Yukumo who will go off and explore a mysterious town where she finds herself and collects various items. She uses those items to help repair her damaged airship so that she can continue her adventure forward. If you want to see everything the game has to offer, you're in luck. The game currently has a free demo you can try out during the Steam Game Festival, which you can access by clicking the link above. You can also check out the screenshots we have for you here.

Yukumo is a young girl who travels around in her airship, her pride and joy. When visiting a particular Oriental town to run some errands her airship suddenly breaks down. She decides to explore the town to search for parts for repair; however, the town has fallen silent with no trace of the people who live there, the only inhabitants being a strange cat-like species. Tasomachi is an adventure game in which you can freely explore an Oriental Fantasy town. You will control Yukumo as you explore the mysterious town, clear dungeons and collect items in order to fix your broken down airship. Wonder into a mysterious and sleepy town where time flows slowly and explore to your heart's content. Communicate with the "locals". Explore highways, bridges, ravines and other such scenic locations.