Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Brawling, Meta Quest, SteamVR, TaVRn’s Takedown, VR Studio LDLC

TaVRn's Takedown Gets Surprise Release For VR Platforms

TaVRn's Takedown was given a surprise release date this week, as the VR tavern brawler is available on SteamVR and Meta Quest

Article Summary TaVRn's Takedown launches as a surprise release on SteamVR and Meta Quest VR platforms.

Brawl your way through randomly generated taverns with wild combat and magical brews.

Enter the Naheulbeuk universe with absurd humor, quirky powers, and cult-favorite characters.

Replayability is high with new powers, epic bosses, and a fresh twist on every challenge.

VR developer and publisher VR Studio LDLC have officially launched their tavern brawler game, TaVRn's Takedown. The game had been in development for a while, but the release came as a bit of a surprise out of the blue, as we had assumed the game would be coming out later this year. We have the latest trailer for it here as the game is available right now on SteamVR and Meta Quest.

Get Drunk, Punch Someone, Get Back Up, and Do It Again in TaVRn's Takedown

Grab a stool, or a mug, and turn every tavern into a giant battle zone. Drink magical brews to unlock crazy powers that will make you stronger (but not necessarily wiser) and that will help you save the city. Eat some chicken wings, apples, and sausages to get your strength back: you're gonna need every bite to survive the next brawl! And yeah, of course there's a plot! It involves beer, dumb allies, and a mysterious threat to the world of Mliuej. But mostly, it's an excuse to throw your ennemies through tables.

No two nights are the same, the taverns are randomly generated and have different contents! TaVRn's Takedown is highly replayable and you'll always find a new way to throw your mug on a new enemy's face… an immersive VR game for the best and the worst! TaVRn's Takedown makes you enter into the famous Naheulbeuk universe, a well-known franchise that's been a hit for years! Expect absurd humor, spicy dialogue, some hidden references, cult voice talent, and fan-favorite characters, including Gurdil. Oh, and the goddess Picrate and her powers are with you every step of the way.

Defeat epic bosses with a mix of strategy, courage… and probably a whole lot of improvisation. Think fast but swing faster, and hope your last move isn't a total disaster. After every run, unleash new powers that make you re-think your entire strategy and question every plan you ever had. You might not be the smartest fighter Mliuej has seen… but you'll definitely be the bravest and you might just become the greatest brawler the taverns have ever known!

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