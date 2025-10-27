Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: TaVRn’s Takedown, VR Studio LDLC

TaVRn's Takedown Opens New Playtest For Steam

If you're looking for a fight in VR, you can get one with TaVRn’s Takedown, which has announced a new playtest happening on Steam

Article Summary TaVRn’s Takedown launches a new playtest on Steam for VR players, open for feedback and participation.

Brawl your way through randomized taverns, using magical brews and food to gain strength and special powers.

Explore the Naheulbeuk universe with absurd humor, iconic characters, and spicy dialogue in VR.

Defeat epic bosses using strategy, courage, and unlockable powers—each run offers new challenges.

VR developer and publisher VR Studio LDLC have launched a new playtest for their upcoming tavern brawler game, TaVRn's Takedown. The playtest will allow you to play a small piece of the game and give feedback to the devs, as you can help them shape the game and determine what's working and what isn't. All you need to do is go to the game's Steam page and request to join, and remember, you do need a VR unit that works with SteamVR to take part.

TaVRn's Takedown

Grab a stool, or a mug, and turn every tavern into a giant battle zone. Drink magical brews to unlock crazy powers that will make you stronger (but not necessarily wiser) and that will help you save the city. Eat some chicken wings, apples, and sausages to get your strength back: you're gonna need every bite to survive the next brawl! And yeah, of course there's a plot! It involves beer, dumb allies, and a mysterious threat to the world of Mliuej. But mostly, it's an excuse to throw your ennemies through tables.

No two nights are the same, the taverns are randomly generated and have different contents! TaVRn's Takedown is highly replayable and you'll always find a new way to throw your mug on a new enemy's face… an immersive VR game for the best and the worst! TaVRn's Takedown makes you enter into the famous Naheulbeuk universe, a well-known franchise that's been a hit for years!

Expect absurd humor, spicy dialogue, some hidden references, cult voice talent, and fan-favorite characters, including Gurdil. Oh, and the goddess Picrate and her powers are with you every step of the way.

Defeat epic bosses with a mix of strategy, courage… and probably a whole lot of improvisation. Think fast but swing faster, and hope your last move isn't a total disaster. After every run, unleash new powers that make you re-think your entire strategy and question every plan you ever had. You might not be the smartest fighter Mliuej has seen… but you'll definitely be the bravest and you might just become the greatest brawler the taverns have ever known!

