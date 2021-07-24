TCG Spotlight: Some Of The Best Dialga Pokémon Cards

In honor of this week's highly anticipated (to say the least) release of Shiny Dialga in Pokémon GO, let's take a look back at some of the most iconic Dialga cards from the Pokémon TCG including both vintage and modern. We'd love to hear from you, so chime in with your top Dialga picks in the comments below.

Ah, Lv.X cards. This mechanic featured one of the most beautiful card styles in the history of the Pokémon TCG, with holographic foil on the borders. A the time, the style of holofoil used was still the galaxy pattern, which made for an absolutely gorgeous card that looked like it had captured the stars. This looked especially stunning on Steel-type (or, for TCG players, Metal) cards like this. Ryo Ueda's artwork looks like Dialga is in a cavern made entirely of gold.

Wow, speaking of silver! This fully silver foil card wasn't something we saw appear much due to how difficult it is to see the art, but it does work well for Dialga considering its typing. XY: Phantom Forces had this card illustrated by 5ban Graphics as one of its Secret Rares, and it remains one of the most valuable cards of the entire XY era for a reason. It's as unique as it is stunning.

And now, speaking of unique… we get into the modern Alternate Art era with this Sun & Moon: Cosmic Eclipse Tag Team GX. This Kouki Saitou cards reimagines the Arceus & Dialga & Palkia Tag Team GX as a monument to the glory that once was. This Legendary trio is pictured here as towering statues that recreate the glory of these uniquely powerful Pokémon. This is the same energy that the current Alternate Art cards deliver in sets like Battle Styles, Chilling Reign, and Evolving Skies, which is why this style of card has become the most desired type to pull from packs.