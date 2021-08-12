TCG Spotlight: Some Of The Best Kangaskhan Pokémon Cards

In honor of this week's Regional-themed Ultra Unlock Part Two: Space event in Pokémon GO, let's take a look back at some of the most iconic Kangaskhan cards from the Pokémon TCG including both vintage and modern. We'd love to hear from you, so chime in with your top Kangaskan picks in the comments below.

Mitsuiro Arita, fresh off of illustrating the Base Set Charizard that would go on to become one of if not the single most iconic collectible item of all time, came back for some more in the second-ever Pokémon TCG set, the Jungle expansion. This Kangaskan card continues with the style set by Base Set, which was to depict Pokémon in simple poses. This allowed the color choices of the holographic background the room to sparkle without distracting with a heavy background, so that the Pokémon itself remained the star. This style of card is pure nostalgia, especially because this set continued the old school holographic star patter before the English-language Pokémon TCG switched during the Team Rocket series to the galaxy foil pattern that Japan had been using from the start.

XY Flashfire, a Charizard-themed set early in the XY era, contains my favorite Kangaskan card ever printed. This Ryo Ueda Full Art is just a beautiful card, with the golden line art style of the era used terrifically. Balanced by the pink background which gives the impression of flashing lights, this is a dynamic image that is majorly elevated by the heavy foiled texture of the time.

Now, we move to the current Sword & Shield era of the Pokémon TCG. This cute, pastel HYOGONOSUKE Kangaskan was released as an SWSH Black Star Promo for the pre-release of Darkness Ablaze. It could only be pulled in Build & Battle Kits. To me, this stands out as most of the Build & Battle promos go for the action pose. I love that this one hits a heartwarming moment between mother Kanga and baby Kanga.