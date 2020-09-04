Team GO Rocket: Full Shadow Pokémon Lineup For Suicune Rotation

With a twenty percent attack boost, corrupted red eyes, and an aura of purple flames, Shadow Pokémon are some of the most sought after creatures in Pokémon GO due to their use in battle. With Niantic having announced that there will be a Team GO Rocket lineup switch coming with an event on September 11, 2020. Before the current lineup changes, here are the Shadow Pokémon that can be obtained from Team GO Rocket Grunts.

Currently, Team GO Rocket grunts can be encounters according to a Pokémon's typing. The battle screen will give an obvious clue, such as "Get ready to be shocked!" which will lead to an encounter with Electric-type Pokémon.

Bug-type: Kakuna, Scizor, Venomoth, Weedle. Battle only: Beedrill, Scyther can be fought but as a third-slot only Pokémon, it is not possible to catch during this specific Grunt.

Kakuna, Scizor, Venomoth, Weedle. Dark-type: Sableye, Skuntank, Stunky Battle only: Shifry

Sableye, Skuntank, Stunky Dragon-type: Dragonair, Dratini, Flygon. Battle only: Dragonite, Gyarados.

Dragonair, Dratini, Flygon. Electric-type : Electabuzz, Flaffy, Magnemite, Mareep. Battle only: Ampharos

: Electabuzz, Flaffy, Magnemite, Mareep. Fighting-type : Hitmonchan, Hitmonlee, Machop. Battle only: Machoke.

: Hitmonchan, Hitmonlee, Machop. Fire-type: Growllithe, Houndoom, Houndour, Ninetails, Vulpix. Battle only: Charmeleon, Arcanine.

Growllithe, Houndoom, Houndour, Ninetails, Vulpix. Flying-type: Crobat, Golbat, Scyther, Zubat. Battle only: Dragonite, Gyarados.

Crobat, Golbat, Scyther, Zubat. Ghost-type: Banette, Dusclos, Misdreavus, Sableye. Battle only: Dusknoir.

Banette, Dusclos, Misdreavus, Sableye. Grass-type: Exeggcute, Gloom, Ivysaur, Turtwig, Weepinbell. Battle only: Victreebel, Vileplume, Shiftry.

Exeggcute, Gloom, Ivysaur, Turtwig, Weepinbell. Ground-type : Gligar, Marowak, Pupitar, Vibrava. Battle only: Flygon, Glisgor.

: Gligar, Marowak, Pupitar, Vibrava. Ice-type : Abomasnow, Snover Battle only: Lapras

: Abomasnow, Snover Poison-type : Golbat, Grimer, Muk, Nidoran (both genders). Battle onlY: Nidorina, Nidorino.

: Golbat, Grimer, Muk, Nidoran (both genders). Psychic-type: Abra, Drowzee, Hypno, Ralts, Wobbuffet. Battle only: Kadabra, Kirilia

Abra, Drowzee, Hypno, Ralts, Wobbuffet. Normal-type : Raticate, Rattata, Porygon2, Zubat (shows up in these battles, but isn't a normal-type). Battle only: Porygon-Z, Snorlax

: Raticate, Rattata, Porygon2, Zubat (shows up in these battles, but isn't a normal-type). Rock-type : Larvitar, Omanyte, Pupitar, Shuckle. Battle only: Tyranitar.

: Larvitar, Omanyte, Pupitar, Shuckle. Water-type: Golduck, Mudkip, Poliwohirl, Psyduck. Battle only: Politoed, Poliwrath.

Golduck, Mudkip, Poliwohirl, Psyduck.

There is one Team GO Rocket Grunt whose Shadow Pokémon have no specific type, but are rather themed as especially difficult Pokémon.

Strong Grunt : Gardevoir, Poliwrath, Snorlax. (Snorlax is always the first slot in battle, and though Grunts generally have the second slot available to catch, Snorlax seems to be who this one will yield currently, though we've put the other two due to a lack of data against it.) Dragonite, Gyarados

: Gardevoir, Poliwrath, Snorlax. (Snorlax is always the first slot in battle, and though Grunts generally have the second slot available to catch, Snorlax seems to be who this one will yield currently, though we've put the other two due to a lack of data against it.)

There is also another Team GO Rocket Grunt whose battle party is made up of either completely Magikarp, or two Magikarp and a Gyarados. This Grunt always yields Shadow Magikarp encounters. Now, as far as the named Team GO Rocket characters, battles with all but Giovanni lead to with their first Pokémon. Giovanni battles lead to encounters (except at GO Fest 2020) with his final Pokémon. Here is the Pokémon can currently be caught through these characters:

Giovanni: Suicune.

James: Koffing with a Shiny Shadow potential.

Jessie: Ekans with a Shiny Shadow potential.

Team Leader Arlo: Pineco with a Shiny Shadow potential.

Team Leader Cliff: Grimer with a Shiny Shadow potential.

Team Leader Siera: Lapras with a Shiny Shadow potential.