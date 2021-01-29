Team GO Rocket Line-Up To Change In New Pokémon GO Event

The next Pokémon GO event has been announced. This new Team GO Rocket event will introduce new Shadow Pokémon and Poison-type and Dark-type Pokémon featured during the event.

Here are the full details for the February 2021 Team GO Rocket event in Pokémon GO:

It will begin Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021, at 10 AM and will run through Sunday, February 7th, 2021, at 8pm local time.

New Shadow Pokémon will be introduced via Team GO Rocket grunts, including Swinub, Nosepass, Aron, Spheal, Lileep, Anorith, and more. Interestingly, Aron looks… so much like it's standard Shiny form in its new Shadow form. I wonder what'll happen when they make it into a Shiny Shadow.

Cliff, Sierra, and Arlo stickers will drop from Team GO Rocket Leaders battles.

In the wild, the following Pokémon will be boosted: Golbat, Koffing, Ariados, Qwilfish, Sneasel, Houndour, Nuzleaf, Stunky, Skorupi, and Venipede.

The new Strange Egg pool will include Qwilfish, Larvitar, Corphish, Absol, Skorupi, Sandile, Scraggy, Pawniard, Vullaby, and Deino. This will continue after the event. No more Trubbish in these 12KM Strange Eggs.

The raid rotation will include: Tier One raids: Alolan Meowth, Alolan Grimer, Gligar, Sneasel, Shinx, and Klink. Tier Three raids: Nidoqueen, Ariados, Umbreon, Tyranitar, and Absol. Tier Five: This we knew already but during the event, it'll be Raikou up first followed by Suicune. Increased Team GO Rocket balloon encounters and increased availability of Rocket encounters at PokéStops. Finally, Pokémon GO will offer a bonus of hatch distance when Eggs are put in Incubators during the event.



Now, here's a bit from Niantic that we're not sure about.

Event-exclusive Field Research and Timed Research will be available. The Team GO Rocket–themed Timed Research that begins during the Johto Celebration event will continue during this event and will reward an encounter with the Legendary Pokémon Ho-Oh that knows the exclusive attack Earthquake!

The "Event-exclusive Timed Research" and the continuing Timed Research from the Johto event are treated as two separate points. This could either be unclear communication from Niantic or it could mean that we're going to also have a Giovanni-centric Research. I honestly lean toward the former, but we will see!