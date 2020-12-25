Team GO Rocket's Jessie & James Are Boosted Today In Pokémon GO

Merry Christmas, fellow Pokémon GO trainers. On this holiday morning, Team GO Rocket's Jessie and James woke up and chose violence. The dastardly duo will spend Christmas Day showing up on your phone in their Meowth Balloon in hopes of knocking you and your Pokémon around. But you may be able to get a Shiny Shadow Pokémon out of it.

Niantic announced the full details of this Christmas Day attack in Pokémon GO on their official blog:

Jessie and James's Meowth balloon will be appearing more frequently on December 25! Date + Time Friday, December 25, 2020, from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. local time Features Jessie and James's Meowth balloon will be appearing more frequently! Be sure to use this opportunity to challenge the duo.

Those already playing the event in earlier timezones have confirmed that starting at 8 AM in Pokémon GO, Team GO Rocket balloons will arrive in two-hour increments. Jessie and James are boosted during this time but not guaranteed.

Currently, battling and defeating Jessie and James offers two components for Rocket Radars and two encounters with Shiny-capable Shadow Pokémon: Scyther and Pinsir. Previously, the Team GO Rocket leaders Arlo and Cliff awarded Scyther and Pinsir respectively during different Rocket rotations, so this essentially offers Pokémon GO players a second chance to get these Shadow Shinies.

If you don't end up getting quite as many encounters with Jessie and James as hoped, don't worry. Niantic has already confirmed that the iconic Rocket duo will remain available until the end of February 2021, making their current stay a two-and-a-half-month-long run, which should give us all quite enough time to have a fair shake at Shiny Shadow Scyther and Pinsir.

In addition to this Team GO Rocket-focused Christmas, Niantic is also offering double Catch Candy throughout the full day. Trainers who are already playing the event in earlier timezones have also reported a free Remote Raid Pass box in the shop.