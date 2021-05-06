Team Plasma Invades Pokémon Masters EX With The Legendary Kyurem

Team Rocket isn't the only gang of villains in the Pokémon universe. DeNA Ltd. has announced a new update that will see Ghetis, the boss of the villainous Team Plasma, come to the Island of Pasio in Pokémon Masters EX with a dangerous Legendary Pokémon in tow: the Ice/Dragon-type beast itself, Kyurem. Let's get into the details.

DeNA announced the following coming to Pokémon Masters EX.

We're excited to share that Pokémon Masters EX's latest sync pair featuring the head of Team Plasma of the Unova region, Ghetsis, and his Legendary partner Pokémon Kyurem, will join players' teams upon completion of the Father or Foe Legendary Event, available from May 6 until May 27 at 10:59 p.m. Pacific Time. The Ice- and Dragon-type sync pair of Ghetsis & Kyurem can deploy moves like Glaciate, an attack that damages all opponents at once.

As with most of their events and new content, they have released a video teasing the upcoming sync pair on their official Pokémon Masters EX YouTube channel. You can catch the video of this dastardly duo here.

As if Team Plasma wasn't enough, there will be a Team Break-centric event running through Pokémon Masters EX from now until the final few days of May 2021. Here is the breakdown from DeNA Ltd.:

Players can also enjoy the first part of a special event that will take place in two phases. In Special Event Phase 1: Weather Alert, available 5/5 until 5/27, Trista from the Pokémon Center asks players to investigate the sudden onset of heavy rains and droughts, while keeping an eye out for the sinister Team Break. Players who complete battles during Phase 1 will receive weather survey tickets, which will be available to use to redeem rewards in Phase 2 of the event, beginning on 5/16.

There's so much going on right now in the Pokémon world during the franchise's current 25th anniversary, from these new additions to Masters EX, to the TCG's new expansions, to Niantic's plans for Pokémon GO Fest 2021 this summer. Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for updates on all of it.