Team Vitality Win Intel Extreme Masters Dallas 2025

Thje Intel Extreme Masters Dallas 2025 has come to an end, and Team Vitality has taken toip honers as this year's champions

Article Summary Team Vitality claim the Intel Extreme Masters Dallas 2025 CS2 championship with a dominant 3-0 sweep over MOUZ

ZywOo shines as tournament MVP, leading a squad featuring apEX, flameZ, mezii, and ropz through stellar performances

The French organization extends their 28-game win streak, defeating top teams like Legacy, GamerLegion, and The MongolZ

Grand Final highlights include comeback wins on Dust II, Mirage, and Inferno to secure the trophy in spectacular style

Intel Extreme Masters Dallas 2025 is in the books, and at the end of it all, Team Vitality walked away with the championship. Taking place a few hours ago during DreamHack Dallas 2025, the team secured the victory in Counter-Strike 2, capitalizing on their ESL Grand Slam Season 5 victory from April, winning in style with a 3-0 sweep against MOUZ in the Grand Final. We have more info from the team below about their win, along with a highlight reel from the ESL above of today's action.

Team Vitality Crowned Intel Extreme Masters Dallas 2025 Champions

The powerhouse lineup of Dan 'apEX' Madesclaire, Mathieu 'ZywOo' Herbaut, Shahar 'flameZ' Shushan, William 'mezii' Merriman, and Robin 'ropz' Kool all shone on the server, defeating several top-tier clubs, with "ZywOo" being named as the tournament's MVP. Kicking off their run in Group A, Team Vitality's first match saw an impressive 2-0 win over South American side Legacy, showcasing their strength on both Inferno and Dust 2. The Upper Bracket Semifinals presented a closer challenge against GamerLegion, yet Team Vitality held firm and secured another 2-0 victory.

In the Upper Bracket Final, the French powerhouse faced Mongolian org, The MongolZ. The series began with a 13-10 Team Vitality victory on Inferno, but the MongolZ answered back with a 13-7 win on Nuke. However, the Bees levelled the series back on Mirage, where flameZ delivered a standout performance, leading them to a 13-11 victory. This victory continued Team Vitality's 28-game win streak and secured their spot in the Playoffs Semi-finals.

The Semi-Final saw a rematch of the IEM Melbourne 2025 Grand Final, as the Bees faced off against Team Falcons. Dust II went the way of Team Vitality, with a commanding 13-7 win. However, the opposition roared back to take Train 13-6, setting up a grandstand final round on Inferno. Here, Team Vitality rallied together and managed to see off their rivals in close fashion, winning 13-11 to set up the Grand Final against MOUZ. Team Vitality kicked off the Grand Final with a stunning comeback victory on Dust II, winning 13-11 from being 8-11 down. The Bees continued their early form into Mirage, asserting their dominance early to take a 13-9 win. The French club finished the 3-0 sweep on Inferno, taking a 13-8 win to secure the victory.

