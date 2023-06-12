Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fire Hose Games, Indoe Games, Techtonica

Techtonica Confirms Release Date For Early Access Version

Check out the latest trailer for Techtonica as we now know when the game will be released for PC via Steam in Early Access.

Indie game developer and publisher Fire Hose Games confirmed this past week that they will be releasing Techtonica into Early Access. The team confirmed that the game will be released in a limited fashion on July 18th, giving you a chance to experiment with the game ahead of its eventual full release sometime later this year. We got the full trailer for you below along with more details on the game.

"Welcome to the strangely beautiful, bioluminescent, and mysterious sub-surface alien world of Techtonica. You'll begin with only the basics for digging, mining, and resource production. Discovering everything in Techtonica demands unique equipment, power, and resources. Build specialized machines to optimize gathering and production as you arm yourself with the tools needed to go further and deeper. Connect a network of machines and resources with conveyor belts and lifts that enable you to automate your lines of production and optimize your factory's flow. Take mining and production to new heights by constructing sprawling, efficient factories and turning the alien caverns into your base of operations. Bend the ground to your will to make and clear space for your machines. Exploration pays off in Techtonica. Tunnel your way to massive ore deposits and secret, hidden caves to find rewards and scan aging artifacts. You'll unlock new recipes for enhanced automation systems and even more powerful technology."

BEAUTIFUL WORLD. Explore the cavernous depths of Techtonica surrounded by bioluminescent flora in first-person.

Explore the cavernous depths of Techtonica surrounded by bioluminescent flora in first-person. FACTORY BUILDING. Power your mining and production with dynamic and interlinked factory systems.

Power your mining and production with dynamic and interlinked factory systems. COMPLETE AUTOMATION. Conveyor belts and unique travel systems make sprawling, automated factories easier to build, connect, and traverse.

Conveyor belts and unique travel systems make sprawling, automated factories easier to build, connect, and traverse. REWARDING UPGRADES. Start small and get massive with gameplay systems that continually evolve with new challenges and solutions.

Start small and get massive with gameplay systems that continually evolve with new challenges and solutions. AURAL NIRVANA. Techtonica arrives with a build-inspiring original soundtrack from Cityfires ( 20XX , Catlateral Damage: Remeowstered ).

Techtonica arrives with a build-inspiring original soundtrack from Cityfires ( , ). CO-OP. Techtonica will be entirely playable alone or with up to four-player co-op.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!