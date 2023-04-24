Techtonica Reveals When The Early Access Version Will Drop
Fire Hose Games have confirmed that they will be releasing their upcoming game Techtonica into Steam's Early Access shortly.
Indie developer and publisher Fire Hose Games have officially announced when they will release Techtonica into Early Access on PC. While the team really didn't give an official date, we now know the game will be released in a limited fashion sometime this Summer. The game will officially release as version 0.1 with a limited amount of things you can do, but will have some surprises in store for players who have been looking forward to it. We have more details about the game below as we now wait for a release date.
"Techtonica is a first-person factory automation game set beneath the surface of an alien planet. Work alone or in co-op to build factories, gather resources, research new technologies, mold the destructible terrain, establish a base of operations, and uncover long-forgotten secrets."
- Discover and Shape a Beautiful World: Explore the cavernous depths of Calyx surrounded by bioluminescent flora in first-person. Dig into the terrain and uncover secret caverns, scan aging artifacts, and unravel the alien planet's mysteries.
- Pull at Narrative Threads: Something happened on Calyx long before you woke up. Explore and automate to pull at the narrative threads and discover a fully voiced storyline.
- Construct Your Factory: Power your mining and production with dynamic and interlinked factory systems. Build machinery to help extract resources from the caverns around you and fuel your continued expansion and exploration.
- Automate Your Empire: Conveyor belts and unique travel systems make sprawling, automated factories easier to build, connect, and traverse. Optimize your industrial complex to run itself so you can spend your time exploring Calyx.
- Uncover Upgrades: Start small and get massive with gameplay systems that continually evolve with new challenges and solutions. Unlock recipe upgrades for new technologies and better automation.
- A World in Audio: Techtonica's original, dynamic soundtrack from Cityfires (20XX, Catlateral Damage: Remeowstered) will have you getting lost in soundscapes as beautiful as the bioluminescent flora that surrounds you.