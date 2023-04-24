Techtonica Reveals When The Early Access Version Will Drop Fire Hose Games have confirmed that they will be releasing their upcoming game Techtonica into Steam's Early Access shortly.

Indie developer and publisher Fire Hose Games have officially announced when they will release Techtonica into Early Access on PC. While the team really didn't give an official date, we now know the game will be released in a limited fashion sometime this Summer. The game will officially release as version 0.1 with a limited amount of things you can do, but will have some surprises in store for players who have been looking forward to it. We have more details about the game below as we now wait for a release date.

"Techtonica is a first-person factory automation game set beneath the surface of an alien planet. Work alone or in co-op to build factories, gather resources, research new technologies, mold the destructible terrain, establish a base of operations, and uncover long-forgotten secrets."