Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Plarium, Raid: Shadow Legends | Tagged: teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Take Over Raid: Shadow Legends

For the next couple of months, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and more will take over Raid: Shadow Legends for an event

Article Summary Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles join Raid: Shadow Legends as part of a major crossover event.

Unlock Michelangelo, Donatello, Leonardo, Raphael, Shredder, and April O'Neil as new Legendary Champions.

Participate in a special 30-stage event dungeon and exclusive in-game activities until November 13, 2025.

Earn TMNT Champions through daily logins, shards, special events, and limited-time summoning.

Plarium has launched a new crossover event in Raid: Shadow Legends, as the characters from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise have invaded the game. You're getting all four turtles in some fashion, as well as the Shredder and April O'Neil, for an event that will carry the next three months with different challenges and more. We have more info about it below, along with the amazing trailer above, as you can now duke it out as a hero in a half shell.

Raid: Shadow Legends x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Beginning today through November 13, 2025, the special crossover event brings the world's most iconic turtles – Michelangelo, Leonardo, Donatello, and Raphael – to Raid as Legendary Champions, joined by their staunchest ally, April O'Neil, and greatest nemesis, Shredder. In addition to new Champions, players will enjoy a 30-stage limited-time Event Dungeon where they must face Shredder to earn an exclusive nine-piece Gear Set, tons of community activities, and much more. Players can obtain Michelangelo and the other Champions through a variety of in-game activities:

Michelangelo: Free via a daily login loyalty program. Log into the game each day to receive valuable resources – on day seven, players will obtain Michelangelo for free. Players can continue to log in for even more rewards, but must start the loyalty program no later than October 30th, to secure Michelangelo.

Free via a daily login loyalty program. Log into the game each day to receive valuable resources – on day seven, players will obtain Michelangelo for free. Players can continue to log in for even more rewards, but must start the loyalty program no later than October 30th, to secure Michelangelo. Donatello: Available via Shards and a Fragment Event for all players from August 21st through September 3rd. Requires completion of specific in-game events and tournaments to gather the necessary resources.

Available via Shards and a Fragment Event for all players from August 21st through September 3rd. Requires completion of specific in-game events and tournaments to gather the necessary resources. Shredder: Available through various special events where players must complete specific objectives.

Available through various special events where players must complete specific objectives. Leonardo, Raphael, April O'Neil: Available through Shards and limited-time summon events throughout the crossover.

All TMNT Champions obtained during the crossover event are permanently added to a player's roster but are unavailable to gain through events or Shards after November 13th.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!