Tennis League VR Will Officially Launch On April 20th Experience tennis in VR with an all-new game being released next week as Tennis League VR is headed to Meta Quest 2.

Italian developer AnotherReality and HIP (Health Improvement Products) revealed today that Tennis League VR will be launched on April 20th. The game has been designed to give you a first-person experience, albeit in a weird virtual body, as you can take on all challengers in Career Mode, tests your skills in the Arcade, train yourself in the Academy, and play with and against your friends in Online Multiplayer. You can get a glimpse of what the game will be like in the trailer below.

"Tennis League VR delivers the thrill of landing the perfect ace, whether you are a casual gamer or an aspiring pro. Use real tennis techniques to dominate the court and smash the competition! You can play solo in a variety of game modes such as career or custom games, or take your skills online and put them to the test. Refine your slice, topspin, and lob with time-attack and precision challenges. You can even test your aim against an ever-increasing army of robots in our newest game mode Droid Rush! Developed with the help of real athletes and sports professionals, Tennis League VR offers a challenge for every skill level."

Become a VR Tennis Ace: Jump into Career mode and compete in tournaments against challenging AI opponents across numerous different courts.

