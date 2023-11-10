Posted in: eSports, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Daniil Medvedev, M80

Tennis Player Daniil Medvedev Joins Esports Organization M80

In one of the more unexpected moves in esports, M80 just got their own tennis player as Daniil Medvedev has joined the team.

Some interesting esports news this week as professional tennis player Daniil Medvedev has agreed to join up with the esports organization M80. Currently ranked as the #3 ATP tennis player in the world, and having won 20 different titles and championships in the sport, Medvedev is also an avid gamer, and will be joining the team as part of their Rainbow Six: Siege squad. We have more info on him joining the team below as we look forward to seeing what he has to offer them.

"Medvedev is regularly seen on the Rainbow Six: Siege ranked ladder between world-class tennis tournaments and has been part of the game's Ambassador program since August 2023. At M80, he'll lean on his experience to help shape M80's world championship-caliber Rainbow Six: Siege roster and the organization's other esports programs and incorporate traditional sports psychology to give teams an edge in game. The news continues a marquee year for M80, which has achieved immediate success across titles since launching in December 2022. The organization's Rainbow Six: Siege team recently qualified for the Blast R6 Major Atlanta after a second-place finish at the $2 million Gamers8 tournament in July, and its Counter-Strike roster is slated to compete in the $500,000 Thunderpick World Championship in November."

"As we continue building world-class esports teams, Daniil joining M80 supercharges our vision," said Marco Mereu, CEO & Co-Founder, M80. "Daniil is a leader on the court and in game, and brings his competitive drive and commitment to excellence that will be the bedrock for our current and future programs."

"As an avid gamer and competitor, joining M80 gives me the opportunity to blend my experience," said Medvedev. "Just as in tennis, success in esports demands mental resilience and dedication. Marco and the team have created one of the world's most exciting esports brands, and I'm looking forward to contributing to the growth of the company and giving fans more ways to engage with M80."

