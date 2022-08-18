Skarmory Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: August 2022

The 2022 Pokémon World Championships begin this week. Pokémon GO celebrates with a battle-themed event, which brings back the Galarian Legendaries Zacian and Zamazenta along with Mega Slowbro and a collection of event-themed Tier Three Raids. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on and defeat Skarmory, perfect your catching strategy, and understand Skarmory's Shiny rate.

Top Skarmory Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Skarmory counters as such:

Mega Charizard Y (Fire Spin, Blast Burn)

Shadow Moltres (Fire Spin, Overheat)

Shadow Entei (Fire Fang, Overheat)

Xurkitree (Thunder Shock, Discharge)

Mega Manectric (Thunder Fang, Wild Charge)

Shadow Raikou (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Shadow Electivire (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Apex Shadow Ho-Oh (Incinerate, Sacred Fire+)

Reshiram (Fire Fang, Overheat)

Mega Charizard X (Fire Spin, Blast Burn)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Palkia with efficiency.

Zekrom (Charge Beam, Wild Charge)

Therian Forme Thundurus (Volt Switch, Thunderbolt)

Chandelure (Fire Spin, Overheat)

Darmanitan (Fire Fang, Overheat)

Apex Purified Ho-Oh (Incinerate, Sacred Fire++)

Moltres (Fire Spin, Overheat)

Electivire (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Raikou (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Entei (Fire Fang, Overheat)

Heatran (Fire Spin, Flamethrower)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Skarmory can be taken down by solo players, so don't worry about going in with a big group. This isn't a particularly easy solo compared to other Tier Threes, though, so be sure to go in with top counters powered up as much as possible.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Skarmory is approximately one in 60, which puts it in the category of "permaboosted" Shiny.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!