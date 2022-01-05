Teppen Receives New Update With Latest War Of The Goddess Episode

GungHo Online Entertainment has released a new update for Teppen, as The War of the Goddess event continues with a new episode. The latest episode has been called Breath Of Resistance, which serves as the second piece to a three-part arc, in which the heroes will have to band together to defy the Goddess Myria and upset her own plot for "salvation". This particular story features Ada Wong and a group of fighters she has gathered. What's more, the company also released more details to the upcoming esports season for the WCS2022. We have more details of everything for you here.

Resident Evil 2's Ada Wong is ready to bring to light her true agenda and stop the Goddess Myria's twisted "salvation." Working behind the scenes, Ada gathered heroes to form a resistance, led by Street Fighter's Karin Kanzuki. Three Sages—Breath of Fire's Deis, Red Earth's Tessa, and Monster Hunter Riders' Shakuna—inform the group about the location of the Land of Illusion to thwart Myria's plot. But to get to their destination, they must repair the long-lost legendary flagship Death Rogumer from Mega Man X and brave the Desert of Death.

In every successful resistance, teamwork makes the dream work. This card pack will introduce a new ability called <Coordination>. This effect activates only when the designated amount of friendly units or more are on the field. If the number of friendly units are reduced, the effect is removed. Protect your allies to fully utilize this power! There are plenty of heroes to recruit for this rebel alliance. The Green card 'Resistance Leader Karin,' the Purple card 'Ancient Sorceress Deis,' and Red card 'Proud Soldier Colonel' are ready to join the fight against Myria's faithful, like Black card 'Jhen Mohran.' Here's a look at 'Resistance Leader Karin':

Type: Unit

Tribe: Human

MP: 5

Attack: 1

HP: 9

Effects: <Agility> Doubles attack gauge speed. Attacking: Give all friendly units inflicted with Seal +1/+1. <Coordination>: 1 Give +1 Attack for each unit inflicted with Seal. <Ascended>: Seal all other units. This card can be played on top of a friendly unit. The overlapped unit is destroyed, and the unit played gains the <Ascended> status. Cannot be placed on units with <Indestructible>.



Supplemental Cards for "Breath of Resistance" will be added in February. They are exchangeable cards exclusively available in the Point Match Reward Exchange or Soul Shop, and they cannot be obtained from card packs. Additionally, a new Oichi EX Skin: Sengoku Machine Armor can be found in the Soul Shop in mid-January.

Happy New Year: Take a break from fighting a goddess and celebrate the start of a new year with Teppen. Ongoing New Year events bring a variety of BGMs and skins to the Soul Shop:

Seven new BGMs X vs ZERO Devil Trigger Ken's Theme Silver-winged Star – Valstrax: Rise ver. Spark of Blue – Zinogre Storm Eagle Stage (MMXD New Year Remix) Waka's Promenade ~ Playing with Waka



Four Hero skins Melynx Black (Felyne) Shiba-Inu (Amaterasu) White Dress (Ada Wong) Leopard-Print Armor (Oichi)



2.5 Anniversary Event

Starting today, Teppen is celebrating its 2.5-year anniversary with 10 free Jewels, more BGMs, and a special Season Pass sale. Players can now buy Season Passes for only 10 Jewels until March 1.