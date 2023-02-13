Terra Nil Promoted For Release Sometime This Spring Terra Nil will be coming to both PC and Netflix this spring, as you can help transform the enviroment into a lush green wonderland.

Devolver Digital, along with developer Free Lives, confirmed today that Terra Nil will be coming to PC and Netflix sometime this Spring. The game had already been teased for being on the way, but now it's been confirmed the game will be coming out for both platforms, as Netflix continues to build up their game library for people to try under subscription. Along with the news, the company released a new trailer today, which we have for you down at the bottom, showing off more of the gameplay you can expect. Enjoy the trailer below as we patiently wait for the team to give us an official release date in the next month or so.

"Terra Nil is a game about transforming a barren, lifeless landscape into a thriving, vibrant ecosystem. Turn dead soil into fertile grassland, clean polluted oceans, plant sprawling forests, and create the ideal habitat for animals to call home. Then recycle your buildings and leave no trace that you were there. Reclaim the wasteland. Use advanced eco-technology to purify the soil, creating plains, wetlands, beaches, rainforests, wildflowers, and more—then efficiently recycle everything you've built, leaving the environment pristine for its new animal inhabitants."

"Procedurally generated landscapes mean no two playthroughs of Terra Nil will ever be the same. Plan your build around randomized, challenging, and unpredictable terrain, including snaking rivers, mountains, lowlands, and oceans. Each region of Terra Nil progresses through phases, with the ultimate goal being leaving the pristine wilderness behind. Levels are not about infinite growth, but rather balancing and nurturing the environment before leaving it in peace. Lush hand-painted environments, relaxing music, and an atmospheric ambient soundscape make Terra Nil a peaceful, meditative experience. When you're done, use Appreciate mode to bask in the natural beauty of the ecosystem you have restored."