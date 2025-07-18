Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Delightful Days, pokemon, terrakion

Terrakion Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Delightful Days

Defeat Five-Star Terrakion Raids in Pokémon GO using these top counters and moves. You may be able to catch a Shiny during its raid stint.

Article Summary Terrakion returns to Pokémon GO Five-Star Raids during the Delightful Days season.

Top counters include Crowned Zamazenta, Shadow Mewtwo, Primal Kyogre, and more.

Defeat Terrakion with 2-3 trainers using maxed-out teams and optimal movesets.

Shiny Terrakion available; 100% IVs are 2113 CP (normal) and 2641 CP (boosted weather).

The June, July, and September season of Pokémon GO, titled Delightful Days, has now begun. This season will focus on the build-up and aftermath of the global Pokémon GO Fest 2025 mega event. For the second month of Delightful Days, Five-Star Raids will feature Cobalion, Terrakion, Virizion, Solgaleo, and Lunala, with Shadow Raids featuring Registeel on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Charizard X, Mega Blastoise, Mega Venusaur, and Mega Aggron. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Terrakion, who will have a stint as the Five-Star Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Terrakion Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Terrakion counters as such:

Crowned Shield Zamazenta: Metal Claw, Behemoth Bash

Shadow Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike

Dusk Mane Necrozma: Psycho Cut, Sunsteel Strike

Crowned Sword Zacian: Metal Claw, Behemoth Blade

Primal Kyogre: Waterfall, Origin Pulse

Primal Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Mega Alakazam: Psycho Cut, Psychic

Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike

Mega Sceptile: Fury Cutter, Frenzy Plant

Mega Gardevoir: Confusion, Psychic

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Terrakion with efficiency.

Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Sandsear Storm

Tapu Lele: Confusion, Nature's Madness

Keldeo: Low Kick, Sacred Sword

Hoopa Unbound: Confusion, Psychic

Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Zarude: Vine Whip, Power Whip

Dawn Wings Necrozma: Psycho Cut, Moongeist Beam

Sky Forme Shaymin: Magical Leaf, Grass Knot

Lunala: Confusion, Psychic

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Terrakion can be defeated by two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch, so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Terrakion will have a CP of 2113 in normal weather conditions and 2641 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

