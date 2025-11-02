Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon, Tales of Transformation, terrakion

Terrakion Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Tales of Transformation

Terrakion will return to Five-Star Raids in Pokémon GO along with Cobalion and Virizion. Defeat it using these top counters.

Article Summary Terrakion returns to Five-Star Raids in Pokémon GO during the Tales of Transformation season.

Discover the top counters and movesets to defeat Terrakion, including Mega, Shadow, and legendary options.

Learn how many trainers you need for a Terrakion raid and get tips on maximizing your catch rate.

Find out Terrakion’s Shiny odds, 100% IV CP values, and how to optimize your Legendary raid rewards.

The September, October, and November season of Pokémon GO, titled Tales of Transformation, continues this month. This season focuses on Mega Evolution, Gigantamax power-ups, and form changing. For the third and final month of Tales of Transformation, Five-Star Raids will feature Raikou, Entei, Suicune, Heatran, Cobalion, Terrakion, and Virizion. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Beedrill, Mega Pinsir, Mega Heracross, Mega Tyranitar, Mega Altaria, Mega Ampharos, Mega Manectric, Mega Aerodactyl, Mega Medicham, and Mega Garchomp. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Terrakion, who will have a stint as the Five-Star Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Terrakion Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Terrakion counters as such:

Crowned Shield Zamazenta: Metal Claw, Behemoth Bash

Shadow Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike

Dusk Mane Necrozma: Psycho Cut, Sunsteel Strike

Crowned Sword Zacian: Metal Claw, Behemoth Blade

Primal Kyogre: Waterfall, Origin Pulse

Keldeo: Low Kick, Sacred Sword

Mega Latios: Zen Headbutt, Aura Sphere

Primal Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Mega Alakazam: Psycho Cut, Psychic

Shadow Latios: Zen Headbutt, Aura Sphere

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Terrakion with efficiency.

Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Psystrike

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Sandsear Storm

Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Tapu Lele: Confusion, Nature's Madness

Keldeo: Low Kick, Sacred Sword

Hoopa Unbound: Confusion, Psychic

Dawn Wings Necrozma: Psycho Cut, Moongeist Beam

Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Latios: Zen Headbutt, Aura Sphere

Zarude: Vine Whip, Power Whip

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Terrakion can be defeated by two trainers. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Terrakion will have a CP of 2113 in normal weather conditions and 2641 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!