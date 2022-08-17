Tetris Effect: Connected World Championship Announced

Enhance Games revealed they will be holding a special esports tournament with the 2022 Tetris Effect: Connected World Championship. Happening in conjunction with the Classic Tetris World Championship taking place this October, they will be changing things up for the tournament's second year with two events designed to appeal to both the competitive and casual player skill levels. The two events will be the Tri-Effect-A and Connected 2022. The first will test players' skills in three multiplayer modes: Zone Battle, Classic Score Attack, and Score Attack, with high placement in a game mode bracket qualifying the player for the multi-mode main event. Each game mode will have a separate bracket divided into tiers based on skill level. meanwhile, the second event will be more casual as players will compete for over $2,000 in prizes and giveaways. They will also be holding an offline tournament at the Portland Retro Gaming Expo.

TRI-EFFECT-A The tournament will be run via the Enhance Discord (https://discord.gg/enhance), where players can find their matches, watch streams and speak to tournament staff. Matches will be broadcast in English on the CTWC Twitch channel (https://twitch.tv/ClassicTetris), alongside a Japanese broadcast on the Enhance Experience Twitch channel (https://twitch.tv/EnhanceExperience). Tri-Effect-A 2022 Schedule 8/17 – Registration Opens

8/31, 6 pm PDT – Registration Closes

9/01 – Tri-Effect-A Qualifier Begins

9/21 – Tri-Effect-A Qualifier Deadline for all modes (Tier 1 bracket)

9/24 – Zone Battle Finals

9/30 – Score Attack Finals

10/01 – Classic Score Attack Finals

10/08 – Tri-Effect-A Grand Finals

10/14 – Showmatches live at CTWC CONNECTED 2022 Connected 2022 is a second event under the Tetris Effect: Connected World Championship. This year, we're hosting an online invitational featuring the first-ever team competition in the game's co-op Connected Vs. mode. In Collaboration with the Classic Tetris World Championship (CTWC), we will also be hosting an offline event at the Portland Retro Gaming Expo. Connected 2022 Schedule 9/23 – *Special Exhibition* Connected Vs. Invitational Stream

10/15 – Connected Vs. Tournament at CTWC