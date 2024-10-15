Posted in: Digital Eclipse, Games, Video Games | Tagged: tetris, Tetris Forever

Tetris Forever Confirms Official November Release Date

After being teased last week with all of the games included in the collection, Tetris Forever has revealed the November release date

Article Summary Tetris Forever releases on November 12 for PC and consoles, including Steam and GOG.

Experience over 15 classic Tetris games, including titles debuting outside Japan.

Discover Tetris history with interactive timelines and 90-minute documentaries.

New Tetris Time Warp game lets players explore eras with dynamic graphics and mechanics.

Digital Eclipse and The Tetris Company have confirmed the official release date for Tetris Forever, as we'll see the game come out next month. Last week, the company teased all of the games that would be included in the collection but held back on giving a date, as we assume they wanted to stretch out the anticipation of the retro Gold Master Series. Now we know the game will be released on November 12 for PC via Steam and GOG, as well as all three major consoles.

Tetris Forever

Explore four decades of Tetris history with more than 15 games, including several classics making their debut outside Japan for the first time. Relive the origins from 1984 with a faithful recreation of the first Tetris on the Electronika 60 computer, face off in the multiplayer favorite Tetris Battle Gaiden, unleash massive explosions to clear lines in Super Tetris 2 + Bombliss, and enjoy many other classic games. The single and multiplayer games included in Tetris Forever include versions from the Apple II, Nintendo Entertainment System, Game Boy, and Nintendo's Japanese-market consoles, the Famicom and Super Famicom. Tetris Forever also features a brand-new game, Tetris Time Warp, developed by Digital Eclipse. This new take on the classic lets players "warp" through different eras of Tetris, experiencing a dynamic mix of graphics, play styles, and mechanics in real time.

The Game that Started It All: Digital Eclipse has prepared an authentic recreation of the first version of Tetris , which Alexey Pajitnov created on a Soviet "Electronika 60" computer system. Experience the look and feel of Tetris as Alexey envisioned it in 1984.

Digital Eclipse has prepared an authentic recreation of the first version of , which Alexey Pajitnov created on a Soviet "Electronika 60" computer system. Experience the look and feel of as Alexey envisioned it in 1984. Interactive Timelines: Explore a virtual museum with archival materials, including video featurettes, photos, original ads, and playable games restored in high-definition and presented chronologically.

Explore a virtual museum with archival materials, including video featurettes, photos, original ads, and playable games restored in high-definition and presented chronologically. The True Story of Tetris : With over 90 minutes of all-new documentary featurettes produced by Area 5—creators of Outerlands, Grounded: The Making of The Last of Us and Grounded II: Making The Last of Us Part II — explore the true story of Tetris in its purest form.

With over 90 minutes of all-new documentary featurettes produced by Area 5—creators of Outerlands, Grounded: The Making of The Last of Us and Grounded II: Making The Last of Us Part II — explore the true story of in its purest form. An All-New Tetris Game: Tetris Time Warp, an all-new Tetris variant by Digital Eclipse, will have up to four players warping between different eras of Tetris in real time to experience a variety of memorable graphic styles and play mechanics!

