Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: CreSpirit, PM Studios, Tevi

Tevi Receives Bigger Launch For The Nintendo Switch

PM Studios has released Tevi for the Nintendo Switch across Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, giving the game a broader release.

Article Summary Tevi, a Metroidvania game, launches on Nintendo Switch in Europe, Australia, and NZ.

Join Tevi and her allies to engage in melee and magical combat against various foes.

Explore the world of Az with over 300 items and equipment to discover and collect.

Challenge unique bosses with strategic combat, adapting to their evolving attack patterns.

Developer CreSpirit and publisher PM Studios have officially released Tevi for the Nintendo Switch in Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. The game has already been out for a few weeks in North America and other parts of the world, so this is simply the team catching other parts up to give it more of a global release. In case you haven't seen this Metroidvania title yet, you can check out the trailer and info below.

Tevi

Meet Tevi, the nimble and agile protagonist armed with her trusty dagger and an oversized wrench. Watch as she dishes out melee damage with style and finesse. Tevi is not alone on this adventure; she is joined by companions Celia and Sable, two floating orbitars ready to unleash a variety of ranged offensive and supportive magic in battle. Adapt your combat style to any situation, bringing down foes with flashy and dazzling combos. Every boss fight is a unique challenge requiring different strategies to tackle, keeping you on your toes. Explore the expansive world of Az, filled with towns, regions, diverse peoples, histories, and civilizations. Encounter a large cast of strange and colorful characters, each with their own unique tales to tell.

Discover over 300 different items and pieces of equipment scattered across the world. Enhance your abilities or introduce new ones, allowing you to navigate the world, find secrets, and create unique builds tailored to your preferences. Boss fights in Tevi are unique challenges, each requiring different strategies. Dodge attacks, look for openings, and unleash flashy combos to emerge victorious. As bosses change phases, their attack and bullet patterns become increasingly challenging. Adapt your tactics to counter-attack during vulnerable BREAK states and deal massive bursts of damage. Tevi promises an unforgettable adventure where players craft their own epic journey alongside Tevi. Uncover mysteries, dangers, friendships, and intertwining tales as you explore the vibrant world of Az.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!