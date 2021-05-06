The Amazing American Circus Will Be Released In August 2021

Klabater revealed this morning that they now have an official release date for The Amazing American Circus set for early August. Specifically, the game will be released for PC and consoles on August 12th and will come in both a standard edition for $20 and a Ringmaster's Edition for $30, the latter of which will have a bunch of digital extras added in that were not entirely specified beyond a soundtrack, cookbook, and lorebook. On top of this, starting on May 7th, the team will start the initial beta testing phase of the game with people who contributed to the Kickstarter campaign getting first shot. Then they'll open up the beta to everyone starting on May 20th. All of which will be taking place on Steam. You can enjoy the latest trailer and info from the team below.

In The Amazing American Circus, you'll build a circus empire from scratch. Flesh and blood opponents, as well as characters known from the American folklore, will stand in your way to success. As a novice owner of a small and run-down circus, you'll have to face the historic giant of this industry – P.T. Barnum. Can you defeat him? The Amazing American Circus tells a story of the most iconic entertainment in American history – the USA, during the Gilded Age, is a turbulent place, the new era is coming, and this is the last right moment for the circus to flourish! Discover Weird America where history blends with a dash of magical realism and ethnical folklore. Meet Wendigo, Big Foot, and many more!

"The decision to postpone the premiere to August is due to the commitment to the final quality and enjoyment of the game, and the additional time needed to properly certify the game on all console platforms," says Michał Gembicki, Klabater's Joint-CEO. "We also want to give ourselves a bit more time to market the game and bring it closer to players through open playtests on Steam. We are committed to a transparent presentation of The Amazing American Circus. We are pleased with the quality of the game as it stands and believe that the best we can do in the coming weeks is just to let the gamers who follow the production play it."