The Angry Video Game Nerd 8-Bit Will Arrive This October

The Angry Video Game Nerd 8-Bit has been given a proper release date, as the retro-themed platformer will be released in October

Article Summary The Angry Video Game Nerd 8-Bit launches October 23, 2025 for PC, consoles, and as an NES cartridge.

Play as The Nerd in a new retro-inspired action platformer filled with classic AVGN universe enemies.

Experience challenging side-scrolling levels with run, jump, slide, and shoot mechanics a la Mega Man.

Battle familiar AVGN bosses at the end of each level while saving gaming from a pixelated threat.

Indie game developer Retroware and Mega Cat Studios have confirmed that The Angry Video Game Nerd 8-Bit will be released in October. In case you missed it, this is the follow-up to the last title featuring the titular character played by James Rolfe, as he goes off on a new set of adventurescentered around horrible games. The team confirmed the game will be released for PC via Steam, as well as all three major consoles, and will be given a physical NES cartridge for those who truly want to go retro, as it arrives on October 23, 2025. Along with the news comes a new trailer featuring the nerd himself, which you can check out here.

The Angry Video Game Nerd 8-Bit

The ultimate nerd rage is back in Angry Video Game Nerd 8-Bit – an all-new action platformer set in the AVGN universe! As The Nerd, blast your way across a host of pixel art levels crawling with zombies, mechanical skeletons, ghoulish reapers, and more! Heavily inspired by classic side-scrollers like Mega Man, The Angry Video Game Nerd 8-Bit challenges players to battle through frantic platforming levels and defeat classic AVGN enemies to save gaming from a corrupted monstrosity.

The 8-Bit Experience: Run, jump, slide, and shoot your way through levels in this new 8-bit installment featuring the Angry Video Game Nerd! It doesn't just LOOK like an 8-bit game–there will also be a cartridge version available for actual retro hardware!

Run, jump, slide, and shoot your way through levels in this new 8-bit installment featuring the Angry Video Game Nerd! It doesn't just LOOK like an 8-bit game–there will also be a cartridge version available for actual retro hardware! The AVGN Universe In 8-Bit Form: Journey through multiple levels inspired by the AVGN universe, and blast away at enemies themed around each level! Slide below platforms, pick up power-ups, and take alternate routes to get to the boss room!

Journey through multiple levels inspired by the AVGN universe, and blast away at enemies themed around each level! Slide below platforms, pick up power-ups, and take alternate routes to get to the boss room! Familiar Faces, New Fights: As The Nerd heads into the pixel-ridden fight, he must face off against familiar faces from his past! Waiting at the end of every level, bosses from the AVGN universe hope to destroy The Nerd!

