The Angry Video Game Nerd 8-Bit Will Arrive This October
The Angry Video Game Nerd 8-Bit has been given a proper release date, as the retro-themed platformer will be released in October
Article Summary
- The Angry Video Game Nerd 8-Bit launches October 23, 2025 for PC, consoles, and as an NES cartridge.
- Play as The Nerd in a new retro-inspired action platformer filled with classic AVGN universe enemies.
- Experience challenging side-scrolling levels with run, jump, slide, and shoot mechanics a la Mega Man.
- Battle familiar AVGN bosses at the end of each level while saving gaming from a pixelated threat.
Indie game developer Retroware and Mega Cat Studios have confirmed that The Angry Video Game Nerd 8-Bit will be released in October. In case you missed it, this is the follow-up to the last title featuring the titular character played by James Rolfe, as he goes off on a new set of adventurescentered around horrible games. The team confirmed the game will be released for PC via Steam, as well as all three major consoles, and will be given a physical NES cartridge for those who truly want to go retro, as it arrives on October 23, 2025. Along with the news comes a new trailer featuring the nerd himself, which you can check out here.
The Angry Video Game Nerd 8-Bit
The ultimate nerd rage is back in Angry Video Game Nerd 8-Bit – an all-new action platformer set in the AVGN universe! As The Nerd, blast your way across a host of pixel art levels crawling with zombies, mechanical skeletons, ghoulish reapers, and more! Heavily inspired by classic side-scrollers like Mega Man, The Angry Video Game Nerd 8-Bit challenges players to battle through frantic platforming levels and defeat classic AVGN enemies to save gaming from a corrupted monstrosity.
- The 8-Bit Experience: Run, jump, slide, and shoot your way through levels in this new 8-bit installment featuring the Angry Video Game Nerd! It doesn't just LOOK like an 8-bit game–there will also be a cartridge version available for actual retro hardware!
- The AVGN Universe In 8-Bit Form: Journey through multiple levels inspired by the AVGN universe, and blast away at enemies themed around each level! Slide below platforms, pick up power-ups, and take alternate routes to get to the boss room!
- Familiar Faces, New Fights: As The Nerd heads into the pixel-ridden fight, he must face off against familiar faces from his past! Waiting at the end of every level, bosses from the AVGN universe hope to destroy The Nerd!