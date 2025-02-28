Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, NHL, Video Games | Tagged: nhl, NHL 25

The Arcade Makes Its Return in NHL 25 This Week

The NHL Arcade has made a return to NHL 25, as the game has a new NHL Frenzy mode with double the points across multiple areas

Experience wacky gameplay with giant-headed players, outrageous power-ups, and no rules.

New Stadium Events include UFO beams affecting play dynamics, adding chaos and fun.

Unlock rewards like Martian Pucks and 2X XP in this limited-time, fast-paced 3-on-3 event.

EA Sports has brought back a fan-favorite addition to NHL 25, as NHL Arcade has opened back up for a short time with some new additions. From now until March 10, the Arcade will have some fun one-off titles for you to play, including the addition of NHL Frenzy with some new experiences and double points across multiple fields. We have more details and a trailer here as the content is now live.

NHL 25 – NHL Arcade

NHL Arcade is hockey without all the rules! So let's throw out the hockey rulebook and embrace the wacky, no-holds-barred gameplay and endless excitement of classic arcade games, where giant-headed players can use outrageous power-ups that will have them flying across the rink to deliver head-spinning checks and score jaw-dropping goals.

NHL Frenzy will feature all of the power-ups from Arcade and Arcade+ and will now add brand-new Stadium Events featuring UFOs with special beams for teams to avoid and use to their advantage. Bonus rewards up for grabs include 100 Martian Pucks, 2X Player XP, and 2X Battle Pass XP. More details below:

Abduction Beam : An overhead UFO will blast down a tractor beam onto the ice, and any players caught in the beam will be pulled out

: An overhead UFO will blast down a tractor beam onto the ice, and any players caught in the beam will be pulled out Laser Attack – The UFO will send down laser beams that zap and split the ice, leaving behind trails of fire that will take out any player passing through the area for a period of time

As a refresher, NHL Arcade is a limited-time 3-on-3 WoC event that brings back Big Heads in a modernized version of the fast-paced all-action arcade classic. Teams scramble to be the first to five goals with no glass, rules, or stoppages in the gameplay. All players have the same OVR rating and height/weight making power-ups and obstacles, which is the true difference maker. Players can team up with friends or jump into the game as solo skaters or their team's goalie.

