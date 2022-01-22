The Arcrevo America Finals Will Take Place This March

Arc System Works revealed this week that they will be holding the Arcrevo America Finals, featuring Guilty Gear -Strive-, this March. The event will be taking place on March 19th, 2022 from the Esports Engine's Burbank studio in California, making it the ideal place for them to play and meet pandemic guidelines while also having a great space to be broadcasted for fans on Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook. You can check out the details of the event below as we wait to see who will all qualify for the event.

The competition will see 10 finalists from five regions (USA East, USA Central, USA West, Canada, and Mexico) battling it out with a $30,000 prize pool at stake! In addition, fans who follow the event will have the opportunity to win prizes themselves, including Hitbox Controllers ($250 value) and a special ASTRO Gaming prize package. More details to come soon on fan prizing.

Arcrevo America 2021 has seen a ton of great action thus far across its regions! Current finals competition qualifiers include USA's Daze, FlashMetroid, Intel | Razzo, and Moist | Hotashi, as well as Mexico's Chetoo and Excelancer. The remaining qualifying events for Canada (January 22-23) and USA West (February 5-6) are upcoming and will be broadcasted on the Arc System Works official Twitch. Players looking to join the competitions for Canada and USA West qualifiers can register here.

As part of the Arcrevo America 2021 tournament, Arc System Works has been incredibly proud to team with Child's Play, a game industry charity dedicated to improving the lives of children undergoing treatment at hospitals around the world as well as those living in domestic violence shelters throughout the United States. Arc System Works has pledged to donate $20 per match played up to a maximum of $30,000 for the entire event. Players are encouraged to continue registration for the remaining Arcrevo Canada and USA West qualifiers to help aid in donations.