The Atlas Mystery Will Be Coming To VR Platforms Next Week

TRC DMI and Top Right Corner announced today that their next VR title, The Atlas Mystery, will be coming to multiple platforms next week. This is a mystery thriller set in an old-school movie theater from the 1940s, which just so happened to be the location of a shocking Hollywood tragedy that went unsolved. It will be up to you to uncover the truth all around you as you will need to solve intricate puzzles throughout the theater, discover artifacts that help tell the story, and look out for sinister forces trying to stop you as you attempt to uncover the truth behind the theater's dark history. The game is set to be released on April 13th for PC via Steam, with support for the HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, and Valve Index, and Meta Quest via SideQuest and App Lab. You can check out the trailer for the game down below.

Los Angeles, 1951. You assume the role of a newly hired floor manager at The Atlas Theater, a luxurious 1940's era movie palace that played host to a notorious Hollywood tragedy. Navigate through the twisted labyrinth of the Atlas as you solve intricate puzzles, discover startling artifacts, and evade sinister forces to uncover the shocking truth behind the theater's dark history. The Atlas Mystery combines challenging escape-room style puzzles with a riveting investigative narrative full of shocking twists and haunting revelations, plunging players into a detailed and captivating world inspired by classic cinema. Welcome to The Atlas… The Atlas Mystery combines challenging escape-room style puzzles with a riveting investigative narrative full of shocking twists and haunting revelations, plunging players into a detailed and captivating world inspired by classic cinema and adventure puzzle games like Myst. Immerse yourself in a thrilling supernatural murder mystery set in the twilight years of classic Hollywood. The Atlas has been waiting for you…