The Black Order Will Be Invading Marvel Future Fight

Netmarble has revealed the latest update added to Marvel Future Fight as The Black Order has once again invaded with a vengeance. The game appears to be headed down more of an armageddon route as the challenges become tougher and tougher. This time around the update will bring in a suite of Thanos-themed content, along with other in-game improvements and enhancements. We have the rundown of all the additions to the game for you here from the devs, which should be available to you once you update the game.

A lot of it is simply adding in a bunch of new changes for five characters as well as some additional things you can pick up. It seems like every update brings in some awesome stuff, but also could be the last update as we're slowly waiting for Marvel Future Revolution to be released. Enjoy the update!

The Children of Thanos receive all new armor, as the 'Dark Obsidian Armor' uniforms for Proxima Midnight, Black Dwarf, Corvus Glaive, Ebony Maw and Supergiant, are available to collect. Today's update also introduces the Guided Quest mode, in which lower-level player Agents have access to special missions that, when completed, will earn rewards used to upgrade certain characters and obtain upto 10ea Tier-2 characters. Other changes to Marvel Future Fight include: The World Boss Supergiant's Ultimate level is added

Players can now earn Hero EXP when clearing normal difficulty Story Missions

Proxima Midnight can now be upgraded to Tier-3 and has new Ultimate Skill

The 'Realize Potential' function has been added for six characters including: Supergiant, Goliath, Killmonger, Ulysses Klaw, Whiplash and Yellowjacket

The 'Awaken Potential' function has been added for Black Dwarf, Corvus Glaive and Supergiant