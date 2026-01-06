Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Rebel Wolves, The Blood of Dawnwalker

The Blood of Dawnwalker Gets Another Developer Video

The Blood of Dawnwalker has another developer video out this week, looking back on 2025 and looking ahead to the game's launch

Article Summary The Blood of Dawnwalker drops a new developer video looking back at 2025 and sharing future plans.

Rebel Wolves and Bandai Namco reveal an orchestral music performance, but no new gameplay details.

Set in plague-ravaged 14th Century Europe, vampires claim power amid chaos and conflict.

Play as a young Dawnwalker and choose between saving your humanity or embracing cursed powers.

Developer Rebel Wolves and publisher Bandai Namco released another developer video for the upcoming action RPG, The Blood of Dawnwalker. If you're looking for gameplay, this video is not for you. This is a look back at the work they did for the game in 2025, and a look ahead at this year, since this is the year it will be released (supposedly, as they have yet to lock down a date). The highlight of the video is an orchestral performance that is worth watching for the enjoyment of the music, but that's about i,t as they reveal very little about the game itself. Enjoy the video above.

The Blood of Dawnwalker

14th Century Europe. Bloody conflicts sweep the lands, and the Black Death comes for the survivors. In the wake of the disasters claiming thousands of lives, the decimated human population struggles for survival. It's a moment of weakness – and that's all they needed. In Vale Sangora, somewhere in a forgotten corner of the Carpathian Mountains, vampires seize their opportunity to walk out of the shadows, overthrow the feudal lords and claim what they've been denied for centuries: freedom, and ultimate power that comes with it. Legends turn into reality, and history as we know it will never be the same.

Other creatures of the night follow their lead. Legends turn into reality, and history as we know it will never be the same. A young man turned into a Dawnwalker, forever treading the line between the world of day and the realm of night. Fight for your humanity or embrace the cursed powers to save your family. Whatever your choice, the question stands: is your soul worth the lives of those you love? Face your foes – be they human, monster, or the ticking clock itself. But remember – the real evil may bask in the sun's light, and the most loyal of allies could lurk under the cover of night.

