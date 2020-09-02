The Boys Drops Into Legendary: Game Of Heroes For A Special Event

N3TWORK and Dynamite Entertainment have come together for a special The Boys event happening in Legendary: Game Of Heroes. For the next five weeks, Legendary: Game of Heroes players will encounter some familiar faces as characters from The Boys comic book series will drop in across the universe. You'll do battle against evil Supes through challenges and quests, which will help you earn exclusive hero cards for your decks. New updates with characters will drop weekly, which include familiar names like Queen Maeve, A-Train, Black Noir, The Deep, Starlight, Billy Butcher, Wee Hughie, and Homelander. Which, incidentally, Homelander will end up being the final boss. We have a couple of quotes about the event below, as you can download the game from the App Store and Google Play.

"We are delighted to partner with Dynamite Entertainment to bring The Boys into the world of Legendary, and we have the privilege of bringing players something truly special for the game's anniversary." said Neil Young, Chief Executive Officer at N3TWORK. "This is one of the largest events in the game's long history and we hope that both players and fans of the comic alike will enjoy interacting and collecting these characters." "The Boys has been a very important series for Dynamite critically, and though we've had companies approach us to take to different platforms, none of them felt like a good fit until N3TWORK made their presentation, and they knocked it out of the park! We're blown away by the incredible live event that N3TWORK has built for The Boys and can't wait for our fans to finally experience it," said Nick Barrucci, CEO and Publisher of Dynamite Entertainment. "We worked with N3TWORK to bring to life the characters and world of The Boys in a uniquely Dynamite and Legendary way."