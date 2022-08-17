The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Astral Radiance Part 23: Hisuian Sneasler

In May 2022, Pokémon TCG released the second main series set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, came out on May 27th, 2022. It is the tenth set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Radiant Pokémon mechanic. Radiant Pokémon are similar to Shining Pokémon of the past as they include a Shiny Pokémon with holofoil and texture on the figure rather than the background. The difference, though, is a special holo pattern on the text area of the card. Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance also continues the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the previous set, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we check out more Dark-type cards featuring the Hisuian regional version of Sneasel as well as a brand new variant evolutionary path of the Sneasel line, with Sneasler.

My favorite card of the three is the standard, common Hisuian Sneasel. Artist Mizue delivers a dynamic and intriguing depiction of this character that debuted in Pokémon Legends: Arceus with deft use of floral colors in the background and purple skies to make this Pokémon's lavender design pop. Things get a bit more epic with mainstay Kouki Saitou's depiction of the new evolution that Sneasel gets in Hisui rather than Weavile: Hisuian Sneasler. This is more of an action pose, which works nicely with this clawed, lanky beast. The Hisuian Sneasler V by 5ban Graphics ends up being a bit too 3D, computer-generated for my taste but it's certainly not a bad card.

