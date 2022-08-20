The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Astral Radiance Part 26: Dialga VSTAR

In May 2022, Pokémon TCG released the second main series set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, came out on May 27th, 2022. It is the tenth set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Radiant Pokémon mechanic. Radiant Pokémon are similar to Shining Pokémon of the past as they include a Shiny Pokémon with holofoil and texture on the figure rather than the background. The difference, though, is a special holo pattern on the text area of the card. Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance also continues the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the previous set, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we check out one of the series mascots getting the V and VSTAR treatment.

Origin Forme Dialga was introduced to the world of Pokémon in the early 2022 open-world RPG, Pokémon Legends: Arceus along with Origin Forme Palkia. These two new, ancient Formes for the two Sinnoh Legendaries are two of the five Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance set mascots. 5ban Graphics slightly breaks from their normal 3D style to deliver this Origin Forme Dialga V which showcases this ancient Legendary blazing with time-bending power. The VSTAR for Dialga is also by 5ban Graphics and while I do like the look of VSTARs in general, this is a little boxy in execution. The artwork could've benefitted from the same use of light that 5ban used in the V.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance. To look back on this series, click the Astral Radiance tag below. Next time, this journey continues with the main set.