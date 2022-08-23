The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Astral Radiance Part 29: Wyrdeer

In May 2022, Pokémon TCG released the second main series set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, came out on May 27th, 2022. It is the tenth set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Radiant Pokémon mechanic. Radiant Pokémon are similar to Shining Pokémon of the past as they include a Shiny Pokémon with holofoil and texture on the figure rather than the background. The difference, though, is a special holo pattern on the text area of the card. Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance also continues the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the previous set, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we wrap up the main section of the set with two more Pokémon-V, a card type that will be retired in 2023 as Pokémon ex return with Scarlet & Violet.

Artist Uta takes on this Oranguru V which has a bit of a hand drawn meets painterly style, slightly evoking the TCG legend Mitsuhiro Arita. Oranguru looks both wise and intimidating in this card, which is sure to please its fans. Then, the new addition to Stantler's evolutionary line Wyrdeer gets its first ever Ultra Rare. Artist aky CG Works adapts this new evolution from Pokémon Legends: Arceus to the TCG beautifully, delivering antlers that glow pink and radiate power.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance. To look back on this series, click the Astral Radiance tag below. Next time, this journey continues with the Full Art section of the set.