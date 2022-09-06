The Cards of Pokémon TCG: Astral Radiance Part 43: Gold VSTAR

In May 2022, Pokémon TCG released the second main series set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, came out on May 27th, 2022. It is the tenth set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Radiant Pokémon mechanic. Radiant Pokémon are similar to Shining Pokémon of the past as they include a Shiny Pokémon with holofoil and texture on the figure rather than the background. The difference, though, is a special holo pattern on the text area of the card. Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance also continues the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the previous set, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we check out the three Gold VSTARs of Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance.

The five mascots of Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance are Origin Forme Palkia, Origin Forme Dialga, Hisuian Decidueye, Hisuian Typhlosion, and Hisuian Samurott. Of those five-pack art Pokémon, only three get the Gold VSTAR treatment: Origin Forme Palkia, Origin Forme Dialga, and Hisuian Samurott. This is because Japanese sets only include one Gold VSTAR, and Astral Radiance adapts three sets: Time Gazer, Space Juggler, and Battle Region. Battle Region was the set that focused on the Hisuian Starters and is designed to give Hisuian Samurott the Gold VSTAR treatment instead of Hisuian Typhlosion or Hisuian Decidueye.

