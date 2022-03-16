The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Brilliant Stars Part 10: Lumineon & Raichu

Pokémon TCG has released the first set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, came out on February 25th, 2022. It is the ninth set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Pokémon-VSTAR mechanic. VSTARs are a replacement for the VMAX mechanic, which is being phased out of the main portion of the set after this release. Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars also debuts the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that can be pulled in the reverse holo slot. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, let's take a look at two Ultra Rares from the set: Lumineon V and Raichu V.

Lumineon V: Why take a trip to the aquarium when you can just crack a pack of Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars? This gorgeous Pokémon-V shows just how beautiful a standard Ultra Rare V can be when it doesn't rely on an overly computer-generated image with simplistic backgrounds.

Raichu V: I love seeing Raichu get some spotlight! Pikachu is so popular as the franchise mascot that Raichu ends up getting overlooked quite frequently. In fact, I was thinking that we weren't going to even get a Raichu V because Pikachu can Gigantamax, so it made sense that the Sword & Shield era mostly gave players Pikachu V to use as a Pikachu VMAX launching pad. However, here we are with a well-deserved V for Raichu. To me, the only major miss here is that Raichu doesn't get an Alternate Art.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. To look back on this series, click the Brilliant Stars tag below. Next time, this journey continues with the main set.