The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Brilliant Stars Part 26: Arceus V Alt Art

Pokémon TCG has released the first set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, came out on February 25th, 2022. It is the ninth set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Pokémon-VSTAR mechanic. VSTARs are a replacement for the VMAX mechanic, which is being phased out of the main portion of the set after this release. Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars also debuts the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that can be pulled in the reverse holo slot. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we'll take a look at the final Alternate Art of the set.

Behold the Arceus V Alternate Art. Truly, a stunner. I firmly believe that if Charizard didn't have an Alternate Art or a Rainbow Rare VSTAR in this set that we would see this heavenly Arceus as a $100+ card in the secondary market. It is a shining example of what Alternates Arts can do, as it not only breaks away from the standard style of Full Art Pokémon-V but also because its illustration speaks to the lore of Arceus, depicting this Pokémon as a true deity of the world that sprawls out beneath it with celestial light beaming from the core of its body. Artist kawayoo perfectly encapsulates the transcendent glory of what this Pokémon represents with an unforgettable card. He is also responsible for another of the set's major hits with the Umbreon VMAX Character Super Rare.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Next time, this journey continues with the Full Art section of the set.